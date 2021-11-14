BEMIDJI -- Nothing was stopping Kristy Castillo from getting to this game.

Castillo, the mother of Bemidji State football long snapper Aaron Castillo, trekked from balmy, sunny Arizona to support her son.

“We would do anything to support our son and the love that he has for the game,” Kristy said.

It was treacherous territory Saturday for BSU fans and players alike. At slippery, wintry, snowy Chet Anderson Stadium, the Beavers were one win away from the first NCAA Tournament berth in program history. A slip-up would negate all the work they had put in to reach this point.

But this time, after so many past disappointments, they keep their footing. Kristy saw Aaron get plenty of action, as BSU ran up 62 points on U-Mary and won 62-40 to clinch a certain spot in the Division II playoffs.

Nothing was stopping the Beavers -- just like the Castillos.

“It's amazing,” said Aaron, a native of Mesa, Ariz. “Hearing from the past, (Bemidji State's) always been that one game away. We wanted to come in and be the team that finishes the games. (We came) through, and we believe in one another, and it means a lot.”

BSU delivered on an afternoon where the field had to be cleared during the game and at halftime due to the accumulation of wintry precipitation. Crews shoveled the field using a Zamboni-inspired vehicle at the half, with the baseball team’s infield drag mat pinch-hitting and following behind as a smoother for the disturbed turf.

Shovelers even scooped up deep snow in the far end zone during live plays in the second quarter -- simply so you could see where it was.

When the dust -- or snow -- settled, it was all worth it. The Beavers had their historic win, with someone else who knows about sacrifice carrying them to it.

"One word to describe it is grateful,” said quarterback Brandon Alt, who threw for 435 yards and tossed five touchdown passes. “To have these guys on my team, we worked years and years for this. Just summers. I mean, when the season didn't go how (we) planned, we just knew we'd put our head back down and just work our (tails) off.”

Alt, after promising starts in 2018 and 2019, missed most of those seasons with torn ACLs. He rehabilitated in time for the 2020 season, but that was wiped out due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

This year, there are no more obstacles left in the path of Bemidji State realizing a program dream.

“It's all about the kids,” head coach Brent Bolte said. “That's why we get into this crazy profession of coaching. They stuck with it. We were 2-2 (earlier in the season), and found a way to continue to overcome some adversity. And that's really what the sport of football is supposed to do.”

That’s a mantra Kristy Castillo could get behind.