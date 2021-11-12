A teammate hospitalized with COVID-19 complications hasn’t seemed to reverberate throughout the Minnesota Vikings locker room, even as the team placed a sixth player on the NFL’s reserve/COVID-19 list.

It could be more.

Head coach Mike Zimmer said Wednesday that 29 players were going through extra testing as close contacts to a player or staff member who has tested positive. That’s ongoing, the coach said Friday, so there could be some players added to the reserve list before Sunday’s 3 p.m. kickoff against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

“Some of them are out of it now, out of the 29,” Zimmer said, “and some more are added on because of close contacts.”

A source told the St. Paul Pioneer Press on Wednesday that the hospitalized player is Dakota Dozier, a former mainstay on the offensive line now on the practice squad. Zimmer said the player is “better” but still hospitalized as of Thursday night. He went to the emergency room on Tuesday because of difficulty breathing and was admitted.

Asked if Dozier’s experience has reverberated throughout the team, Zimmer said, “I know they care about him” but added the dangerous experience with COVID likely won’t inspire any unvaccinated teammates to get the shot.

“I don’t think it changes their opinions, if that’s what you’re asking,” Zimmer said. “I think the guys that didn’t get vaccinated probably aren’t getting vaccinated.”

Zimmer has declined to identify the hospitalized player but said Friday, “He was vaccinated. It’s serious stuff.”

The Vikings placed defensive end Kenny Willekes on the reserve/COVID-19 list on Friday, making him the sixth Vikings player placed on the COVID list since last week. He joins starting safety Harrison Smith and starting center Garret Bradbury, plus practice squad players Dozier, linebacker Ryan Connelly and offensive tackle Timon Parris.

Neither Smith nor Bradbury will be available on Sunday. Smith was declared out last Sunday when he tested positive before a noon kickoff at Baltimore, consistent with the NFL’s COVID protocol for unvaccinated players. Bradbury is vaccinated but must register two negative tests at least 24 hours apart to become eligible.

“He’s not going to make it (Sunday),” Zimmer said.

According to the NFL’s 2021 COVID protocols, unvaccinated players are tested once a week, and unvaccinated players every day before entering the team’s facility. Vaccinated players deemed close contacts can be tested daily for up to five days.

“It’s just unfortunate with the COVID deals,” linebacker Nick Vigil said Friday. “It’s just something that goes around and if you get it, you get it, and you’re out for a little while. So, those people who’ve got to (replace them Sunday) need to step up.”

In August, the NFL said 93 percent of players and 99 percent of staff had been vaccinated but many high-profile players have not gotten their shots. During camp, Smith, receiver Adam Thielen and defensive tackle Sheldon Richardson told reporters they had not been vaccinated. Quarterback Kirk Cousins has declined to reveal his status but missed a preseason game while on the reserve/COVID list in August.

Also this week, news broke that running back Dalvin Cook is being sued in civil court for domestic abuse allegations. Cook practiced all week and is expected to play against the Chargers. That news hasn’t been a factor this week, either, Vigil said.

“We’ve had excellent focus throughout the week,” he said. “I think we’ve had a really good week of practice.”

The Vikings (3-5) have lost two straight heading into Sunday’s game against the Chargers, who are tied with the Las Vegas Raiders atop the AFC West — the third straight division leader the Vikings have faced. Also ruled out for Sunday because of injuries were linebacker Anthony Barr and defensive tackle Michael Pierce. Cornerback Bashaud Breeland, who has been limited in practice by a groin injury, is questionable.

Willekes, a second-year player from Michigan State, played in Sunday’s 34-31 loss to the Ravens and registered half a sack and seven total tackles. He also had a sack negated by a penalty. He played 41 snaps, primarily as a depth player in the Vikings’ first game without Danielle Hunter, who was placed on injured reserve with a torn pectoral muscle suffered in a 20-16 loss to the Cowboys.