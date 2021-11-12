Minnesota at Iowa
2:30 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021
The Gophers fell to Illinois, 14-6, at home on Saturday, Nov. 6, despite holding Illinois to 265 yards of total offense. Minnesota has held its last three opponents, all conference foes, under 300 yards, tied for its third-longest such streak in the past 25 seasons. The Gophers held five consecutive opponents under 300 yards during a stretch of games in 1998.
Minnesota, Most Consecutive Games Holding B1G Opponents under 300 Total Yards - Since 1997
- 5 -- 10/24/1998 - 11/21/1998
- 4 -- 10/05/2019 - 10/26/2019
- 3 -- 09/30/2000 - 10/14/2000
- 3 -- 10/23/2021 - **ACTIVE
The Gophers have held their last two opponents, Illinois and Northwestern, under 100 passing yards, something they had not done in back-to-back Big Ten games in the past 25 seasons.
Additional team and player notes
- The six points Minnesota put up last week against Illinois are the third fewest in a game under P.J. Fleck. The two lowest such games were shutouts at the hands of Northwestern and Wisconsin in 2017, Fleck’s first season at the helm.
- Tanner Morgan has rushed for a touchdown in back-to-back games, equaling the number of rushing touchdowns he had in his first 36 games. Morgan has gone three games without a passing TD, tied for the longest such streak of his career (first three games of his career)..
- Iowa trounced Minnesota last season, 35-7, in Minneapolis. The Gophers have lost their last three games at Iowa by single-score margins, but Minnesota did not lead at any point in those games. The Gophers have not held a lead in Iowa City since 2003 (6-3 in 2nd quarter).
- Iowa snapped a two-game losing skid with a 17-12 win at Northwestern. The Hawkeyes got three takeaways and rank first among Power 5 teams with 24 takeaways this season.
- Tyler Goodson rushed for 141 yards and one score last week. Goodson has 236 rushing yards, three rushing TDs and a 7.2 yards-per-carry average in two games against Minnesota.