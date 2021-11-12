2:30 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021

The Gophers fell to Illinois, 14-6, at home on Saturday, Nov. 6, despite holding Illinois to 265 yards of total offense. Minnesota has held its last three opponents, all conference foes, under 300 yards, tied for its third-longest such streak in the past 25 seasons. The Gophers held five consecutive opponents under 300 yards during a stretch of games in 1998.

Minnesota, Most Consecutive Games Holding B1G Opponents under 300 Total Yards - Since 1997

5 -- 10/24/1998 - 11/21/1998

4 -- 10/05/2019 - 10/26/2019

3 -- 09/30/2000 - 10/14/2000

3 -- 10/23/2021 - **ACTIVE

The Gophers have held their last two opponents, Illinois and Northwestern, under 100 passing yards, something they had not done in back-to-back Big Ten games in the past 25 seasons.

Additional team and player notes