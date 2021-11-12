BEMIDJI -- The old cliché of “going 1-0 each week” is prevalent in college football. Bemidji State may be one of the bigger culprits of disseminating that mantra.

“I’m sure you guys have heard it already and will probably hear it as long as this program’s around, but we have a 1-0 mentality,” senior captain Gabe Ames said. “We try to focus on the next opponent at hand, winning that week and not getting too far ahead of ourselves (by) overlooking opponents.”

Even in a chase to make the playoffs, the Beavers are sticking to their guns.

“I try not to even get wrapped up in it,” BSU head coach Brent Bolte said. “You just keep preaching the process of being 1-0. … We know, if we win, we have a good chance of being in the playoffs. But it doesn’t really matter. Right now, it’s just focusing on Mary.”

U-Mary (4-6, 3-2 NSIC North) is all that stands in Bemidji State’s way of the program’s first-ever NCAA Tournament appearance. The Beavers, currently fourth in the Super Region 4 rankings, should safely land among the seven-team field should they win in the regular season finale.

After years of being one or two wins shy of the playoffs, this year’s team has made huge strides to make a berth feasible. They’re also doing it with no Mineral Water Bowl as a backup, as the bowl game was canceled this season due to the pandemic.

But the team has its sights higher than that -- even if the focus remains on going 1-0 each Saturday. At 8-2 overall and a perfect 5-0 in NSIC North play, BSU is embracing such a special run.

“As someone who’s been here for a long time, it’s a beautiful feeling,” senior nose tackle Josh Wleh said. “It feels so close, yet so far. I keep telling guys that we haven’t done it yet. We’ve got one more game to go.”

This kind of position hardly felt possible after Week 4. Bemidji State sat at 2-2, fresh off back-to-back demoralizing losses that could have signaled the end.

Instead, the group used that as fuel.

“I feel like it really motivated us. It lit a sense of urgency underneath us,” Wleh said. “We realized that (another) loss would potentially ruin what we want in the end, which is a playoff berth. So we came together and got it done. Not done yet, but we got on the right track.”

The Beavers have a chance to rally all the way back at 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 13, at Chet Anderson Stadium. The team is riding a conference-best six-game winning streak, and one more would stand as perhaps the biggest in program history.

“Honestly, it hasn’t sunk in yet,” Ames said. “It still hasn’t, and I don’t even know if it’ll sink in after Saturday. … I’m just glad that we’re here.”

While all the possible scenarios run rampant, a loss would likely slam the door shut on such fragile playoff hopes. So it’s still all business for a team just trying to go 1-0.

“It’s fun to be here, right?” Bolte said. “It’s fun to be at this part of the season and still be a part of the conversation, but it’s just that. It’s a conversation. … We’ve got to go and perform this weekend.”

Wleh earns FCS Bowl invite

Wleh was recently invited to the FCS National Bowl, an all-star game meant to showcase NFL Draft prospects from the FCS and other divisions.

The event runs from Dec. 10-12 in Daytona Beach, Fla., but Wleh hopes a scheduling conflict pops up.

“I was invited, but I’m hoping I don’t get to make it because we’ll still be playing,” he said. “I’m thankful for the opportunity and recognition. But I’m focused on getting the job done here.”

Should the Beavers run all the way to the national semifinals, Wleh will get his wish. But no matter how far the team goes, Wleh wants to prove that he can reach the next level.

“That is the goal for me, to continue playing football,” he said. “Right now, I’m focused on the season. I believe that, if I handle everything here, opportunities will come.”

Wleh has 38 tackles this season, including five tackles for loss. He has one forced fumble, a fumble recovery and three QB hits.