The Minnesota Golden Gophers offense faced an average third-down distance of 10.7 yards in the 14-6 loss to Illinois last Saturday. No wonder they converted only 3 of 13 attempts and didn’t score until the fourth quarter.

The responsibility for that ranges from offensive coordinator Mike Sanford Jr. to quarterback Tanner Morgan, and from the offensive line and tight ends to running backs and receivers. In other words, everybody.

On Wednesday, Sanford assessed his work as OC: “I think just doing everything in my power with the staff to stay in rhythm offensively,” he said. “A big one is just to find that rhythm, and rhythm leads to staying at or out ahead of the sticks.”

That means success on first down, leading to second and 6 or then third and 3 when Minnesota (6-3, 4-2 Big Ten) plays Iowa (7-2, 4-2) at 2:30 p.m. Saturday at Kinnick Stadium.

The Hawkeyes’ defense is great against the run (8th in nation allowing 99 yards per game) and pretty good against the pass (38th, giving up 205). On the season, Minnesota is strong on the ground (207 yards, 22nd in nation) but poor passing the ball (154 yards, 122nd among 130 programs).

Sanford was asked if he thought they should have gone to a short passing game earlier against the Illini. “Yes and no,” he said. “There’s more to it than to just simply calling short passes. There’s coverages that were taking that away and then there were coverages that were really leaving that kind of 18-yard sweet spot area, as an area we wanted to attack on certain downs and distances.”

After a 30-touchdown, seven-interception season in 2019, Morgan had seven TDs and five INTs in 2020 and has six TDs and seven picks so far in 2021.

Morgan threw two interceptions against the Illini, one of the first drive and one on the last. Morgan’s first INT was tipped at the line of scrimmage, and his second was a deep ball chucked late in the game.

The Hawkeyes, meanwhile, lead the nation with 19 interceptions this season, and Sanford has watched them all.

“You see there’s a lot of tipped balls,” Sanford said. “There’s a lot of quarterbacks that are just throwing it up for dear life, but that just shows us that people are getting impatient. Quarterbacks are getting impatient, coordinators and play-callers are getting impatient, and it’s really important against a defense like this that you don’t get impatient.”

Given inconsistencies at receiver, the return of Chris Autman-Bell could be a big factor on Saturday. He left the Illini game in the third quarter with an injury and had only two targets before his exit.

Sanford said it was a combination of the Illini paying more attention to Autman-Bell and theGophers needing to get the ball to him. “It’s a combination of both,” he said. “When he is healthy, he gets targeted. When he feels at his best and is extremely explosive, Chris is dynamic, and I feel like down the true stretch of the season, I think, we are going to see that.”

The Gophers’ poor offensive performance was the second of the season, along with the loss to Bowling Green, and the Illini game followed a much better month of October, when they scored more than 30 points three times.

“We’ve got to go play with the confidence that we have the ability to be one of the top scoring offenses in the Big Ten, which we were a week ago,” Sanford said. “And then you have one uneven performance and all of a sudden the world is coming to an end, right?”

