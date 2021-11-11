Minnesota Vikings guard Dakota Dozier, who is on the practice squad, was hospitalized Tuesday because of COVID-19 related symptoms, a source said Wednesday. Dozier was placed on the practice squad COVID-19 reserve list last Friday, and a source said then that he is fully vaccinated.

Vikings coach Mike Zimmer said Wednesday morning that a Vikings player had to go to the emergency room on Tuesday. He did not name the player but did confirm that the player is fully vaccinated.

“One of our players that was vaccinated, he had to go to the ER last night because of COVID,” Zimmer said. “It’s serious stuff, so, I don’t know. Like 29 guys are getting tested because of close contact, including myself. Just do what we do.”

Zimmer said the player was still in the hospital.

“He’s stable now,” Zimmer said. “But it was scary. … It was COVID. I’m not a doctor, but it was COVID pneumonia or something. He had a hard time breathing.”

The Vikings played without two starters for Sunday’s 34-31 overtime loss at Baltimore — safety Harrison Smith and center Garrett Bradbury — because of positive COVID-19 tests. On Monday, the team placed linebacker Ryan Connelly on the COVID-19 reserve list and tackle Timon Parris on the practice squad COVID-19 reserve list.

Quarterback Kirk Cousins said he has reached out to the player in the hospital but he did not name Dozier.

“I talked to him three or four days ago before we played the Ravens, and then just texted him (Wednesday) morning,” he said.

Cousins said he had not immediately heard back from the player.

“You’re just always praying and hoping he’ll be just fine,” he said.

During training camp, Zimmer was vocal about his desire to have all of his players vaccinated, for their own safety and the good of the team. Cousins, who has not been vaccinated, spent time on the COVID-19 reserve list during training camp.

“It’s frustrating,” Zimmer said Monday, “but at the same point, the players that are not vaccinated, I think they’ve made their decisions on what they’re going to do and there’s really no sense fighting it with me. They are going to do what they are going to do.”

The Vikings announced last Thursday when Bradbury went on the COVID-19 that he is vaccinated. He can return to the team when he has two negative tests at least 24 hours apart or after a quarantine of 10 days. Smith already has been declared out for Sunday’s game against the Chargers in Los Angeles due to NFL protocols that call for unvaccinated players who test positive to quarantine for 10 days.

Smith, declared ineligible to play just before Sunday’s noon kickoff, was not allowed to travel with the team back to Minnesota. Zimmer said he wasn’t sure how Smith traveled back.