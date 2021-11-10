Minnesota Vikings nose tackle Michael Pierce, who has missed the past four games due to an elbow injury, again sat out practice on Wednesday.

Pierce had returned to practice on Nov. 3 for the first time since being hurt Oct. 3 against Cleveland. But then he didn’t practice last Thursday and Friday and was ruled out for last Sunday’s 34-31 overtime loss at Baltimore.

Also sitting out Wednesday’s walkthrough workout was linebacker Anthony Barr, who has been given days off in recent weeks due to a troublesome knee. Listed as limited were cornerbacks Bashaud Breeland (groin), Cameron Dantzler (ankle) and Harrison Hand (ankle) and guard Oli Udoh (knee).

Breeland was lost for the game against the Ravens with a groin injury suffered in the second quarter. Vikings coach Mike Zimmer was hopeful that Breeland will be able to play Saturday at the Los Angeles Chargers.

Cornerback Patrick Peterson, who was placed on injured reserve Oct. 18 with a hamstring injury, has missed the past two games and must sit out at least one more. Zimmer said he has been making progress.

“What they told me is he’s doing really well and they anticipate that he’ll playing. … You just have to wait and see where we’re at,” Zimmer said. “Until we see him run full speed and cover guys.”

Third-down blues

Quarterback Kirk Cousins said the Vikings are putting a premium on doing better on third-down conversions.

The Vikings were just 1 of 13 on conversions in a 20-16 loss to Dallas on Oct. 31. Against the Ravens, they were 4 of 8 on third downs in the first half but then just 1 of 6 in the second half and overtime.

“Certainly you’re going to critical of what you can improve on or change,” Cousins said. “But it is a lot of layers to it, as far as reads, protections, routes, just personnel groups, formations, motions, shifts, and then reacting to what they’re doing as well.”

Cousins denied that he wasn’t aggressive enough throwing downfield against the Ravens.

“I don’t think it was a deal of not pushing the ball downfield,” he said. “I don’t think that was something I came away saying, no.”

Willekes shines

Vikings defensive coordinator Andre Patterson is thrilled with Kenny Willekes, who has emerged as Minnesota’s top reserve at defensive end.

After star defensive end Danielle Hunter was lost for the season with a torn pectoral muscle suffered against the Cowboys. Willekes has provided the Vikings with depth behind starters Everson Griffen and D.J. Wonnum. Willekes had seven tackles, including half a sack, against the Ravens and was activated Tuesday off the practice squad to the active roster as a COVID-19 replacement.

“I was very pleased,” Patterson said. “He did the things in the game … I had been seeing in practice. He played at a different tempo than pretty much anybody else on the field. I don’t know how you could not notice him. … I really liked his energy. Hopefully, he can build on that and keep growing this week in our game.”

Briefly

With safety Harrison Smith out while on the COVID-19 reserve list, rookie safety Cam Bynum started his first NFL game at Baltimore and had an interception. Zimmer said he did well despite playing a different safety position than he’d been practicing. “Cam’s a smart guy, so for the most part he handled things pretty well,” Zimmer said. Bynum will start for Smith again on Sunday. … Patterson said that Griffen “was good during the game” despite playing a career-high 87 snaps. The Ravens ran 98 offensive plays.