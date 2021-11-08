INDIANAPOLIS -- The Bemidji State football team moved from No. 7 to No. 4 in the Super Region 4 Rankings on Monday, setting the stage for a win-and-in scenario against 4-6 U-Mary this Saturday at Chet Anderson Stadium.

The Beavers improved to 8-2 with a win over 7-3 Northern State in Aberdeen, S.D., on Saturday, clinching a share of the NSIC North Division championship.

Seven teams from the four regions will earn a spot in the NCAA Tournament, with the top seed in each region receiving a first-round bye. Once the teams reach the national semifinals, the four teams are seeded No. 1 through No. 4.

If BSU can maintain or improve upon its region ranking, it will host a playoff game at Chet Anderson Stadium. An appearance in the NCAA Tournament would be the first in program history.

The Beavers will find out whether they have reached that plateau during the NCAA D-II Football selection show, which is set to air on NCAA.com at 4 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 14.

The top three in the rankings are Colorado School of Mines, Angelo State, and NSIC member Augustana. NSIC foes Minnesota Duluth and Sioux Falls also check in at No. 7 and No. 9, respectively.

Bemidji State faces U-Mary at 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 13, at the Chet. If BSU wins, it will clinch the NSIC North outright and at least a three-way share of the overall conference title.





Super Region 4 Rankings (Nov. 8)

1-Colorado School of Mines (RMAC)

2-Angelo State (LSC)

3-Augustana (NSIC)

4-Bemidji State (NSIC)

5-Western Colorado (RMAC)

6-Central Washington (GNAC)

7-Minnesota Duluth (NSIC)

8-Midwestern State (LSC)

9-Sioux Falls (NSIC)

10-Colorado Mesa (RMAC)