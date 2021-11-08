BALTIMORE — After they took a 14-point lead Sunday, it would be unfair to say that the Minnesota Vikings became too conservative. After all, they tried a fake punt in the third quarter, and it worked.

Nevertheless, it was still another Minnesota meltdown, The Vikings lost 34-31 to the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium after leading 17-3 in the second quarter and 24-10 in the third.

One reason for the comeback was Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson leading an attack that wore down the Vikings’ depleted defense. That was understandable considering Minnesota was playing without defensive end Danielle Hunter, cornerback Patrick Peterson and nose tackle Michael Pierce, all of whom are injured, and safety Harrison Smith, who was put on the COVID-19 reserve list Sunday morning. Jackson threw for 266 yards and ran for 120 yards as the Ravens rolled up 500 yards of total offense.

On offense, though, the Vikings (3-5) were only missing one starter — center Garrett Bradbury, who is on the COVID-19 reserve list — and replacement Mason Cole played well. And there were no issues when the Vikings scored touchdowns on each of their first two possessions.

After that, though, there again were issues. All season, Minnesota’s offense often has bogged down after the first half.

“It was a disappointing loss,” quarterback Kirk Cousins said. “Didn’t do enough offensively. Too many negative plays, too many three-and-outs, too many second-and-longs, too many third-and-longs. And we find ourselves where we are.”

Cousins completed 17 of 28 passes for 187 yards and two touchdowns. The first TD throw was 50 yards down the middle to Justin Jefferson in the first quarter for a 7-3 lead.

On Minnesota’s second possession, running back Dalvin Cook, who finished with 110 yards on 17 carries, ripped off a 66-yard run. That led to a 1-yard Cousins run in the second quarter for a 14-3 lead.

The Vikings took a 17-3 lead with 1:25 left in the first half on a 36-yard field goal by Greg Joseph, which followed rookie Cam Bynum, returning an interception 27 yards to the Baltimore 16. But Cousins was frustrated the Vikings could move the ball only one yard in three plays before settling for the field goal.

“That’s on me,” said Cousins, who took the blame for missing Adam Thielen and Jefferson on passes.

Cousins said it hurt that the Vikings failed to run the clock down on that drive, and the Ravens got a touchdown with 19 seconds in the half to cut the deficit to 17-10.

In the second half and overtime, Minnesota’s offense regressed, although special teams were helpful. Rookie running back Kene Nwangwu returned the second-half kickoff 98 yards for a touchdown and a 24-10 lead. Nwangwu later in the third quarter ran nine yards for a first down on a fake punt, although the offense couldn’t capitalize on that.

After the Ravens scored 21 unanswered points to turn a 24-10 deficit into a 31-24 lead, Cousins did lead Minnesota on a 75-yard drive and threw a 1-yard touchdown pass to Thielen to tie the score 31-31 with 1:03 left in regulation. But that was about all the offense did after halftime.

“We didn’t convert third downs in the second half, that was a big thing,’’ said Vikings coach Mike Zimmer. “We’ve got to do better there.”

After converting 4 of 8 third downs in the first half, the Vikings converted just 1 of 6 the rest of the way. On their only overtime possession, they gained one yard on three plays, and the Ravens then won the game on a 36-yard field goal by Justin Tucker with 16 seconds left.

“We need to be better possession in, possession out,’’ Cousins said. “If we could do, I think we’d be able to put up a lot of points, a lot of production (and) ultimately to wins.”

On Sunday, after Cook had rushed for 90 yards in the first half, he gained just 20 the rest of the game.

“The guys in this locker room don’t point fingers,’’ Cook said. “We are not down on each other. We’re trying to find the result. We’ve got to get better each and every day. That’s our mindset.”