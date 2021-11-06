MINNEAPOLIS -- The University of Minnesota still has a chance to do something special this season, and quarterback Tanner Morgan, the fifth-year senior, has proven he can win big games for Minnesota.

It was all right there for the Gophers, an open road to a Big Ten West division championship and its first piece of conference hardware since 1967. It may no longer feel like that after Saturday’s 14-6 loss to Illinois at Huntington Bank Stadium, but it still is.

Of course Minnesota isn’t the only team with a shot at the division crown.

“Everything’s in front of us but there are four teams in the league with everything in front of them,” Minnesota coach P.J. Fleck pointed out. “We’ll see how it goes. We’ve got 21 days. It’s going to be a 21-game sprint, one game at a time.”

The Gophers’ slate is as difficult as any and harder than most, starting with No. 19 Iowa next Saturday in Iowa City and ending with a home game against Wisconsin. In between comes Indiana in Bloomington, and the Gophers (6-3 overall, 4-2 Big Ten) likely will have to run the table to earn a date in the Big Ten Championship on Dec. 4 in Indianapolis.

So, maybe now isn’t the best time to bench the fifth-year senior quarterback, an idea that first surfaced after the Gophers’ 14-10 loss to Bowling Green on Sept. 25. Fleck remains uninclined. Morgan, the coach said Saturday, remains the Gophers’ best chance to win.

“Absolutely,” he said. “That’s without question.”

Morgan wasn’t very good on Saturday, completing 15 of 28 passes for 180 yards and a rushing touchdown while throwing two interceptions, and neither he nor Fleck tried to gloss over it.

“Inconsistent,” Fleck said.

“I have to be way better,” Morgan said. “All of that starts with me.”

Morgan doesn’t have a huge arm, and he’s not mobile, and he’s slow. He won’t win the Davey O’Brien Award. But he’s been a good quarterback for Minnesota, leading the Gophers to their 11-2 season in 2019, and a 4-1 start to the Big Ten season after what many suspected was a season-killing loss to Bowling Green.

Last month.

“He controlled and managed and ran the offense incredibly well,” Fleck said.

As for Saturday’s loss, Fleck added, “There’s a lot of things that go into it.”

Indeed. Morgan was sacked six times by a fast, athletic Illinois team that had the advantage of a 14-0 lead after its first two drives. After rendering the Gophers’ run game irrelevant — 35 attempts, 89 net yards — the Illini pinned their ears back and aimed at the backfield, finishing with nine total tackles for losses.

Minnesota was only penalized four times, but two were false starts and two were holding calls. The receivers weren’t exactly creating space, and top wideout Chris Autman-Bell was lost to injury in the third quarter. Matthew Trickett missed a 45-yard field goal just before the half, and when Morgan scored on a 1-yard run on fourth-and-goal in the fourth quarter, Trickett missed the PAT.

So, there was a lot going on, and outside of a defense that got its act together after giving up 14 quick points, none of it was good. Coaches like to say there is no such thing as a bad win; maybe so, but there are definitely bad losses. This was one of them.

Now instead of riding a five-game winning streak and basking in a week of hype for a mammoth game at Iowa, the Gophers will prepare for their biggest game of the season under the cloud of apathy that comes so easily for Gophers football fans. Fleck has resurrected Minnesota’s program, but he’s 1-7 against Iowa and Wisconsin. Virtually no one believes the Gophers will beat Iowa to keep alive the possibility of a season finale against Wisconsin with all the chips on the table.

They might not — the Gophers haven’t won in Iowa City since 1999 — but Morgan gives them their best shot, and it’s the coaching staff’s job to put him in position to do it. It didn’t on Saturday.

Is it possible backup Zack Annexstad could come in and give the offense some juice, or at least some urgency? Yeah, it’s possible, but is it likely?

If the Gophers are to finish their 21-day sprint with a Big Ten West title, Morgan will have to play better than he did on Saturday, but he has played better. We’ve seen it. To start a new quarterback now is crazy; maybe not sign-Doug-Flutie-a-week-before-the-NFC-Championship crazy, but crazy nonetheless.



