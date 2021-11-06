ABERDEEN, S.D. -- As a last-second Hail Mary hung in the air, so did the fate of the Bemidji State football team.

Should the BSU defense come down with it, the Beavers were one step closer to their first-ever NCAA Tournament berth. But if Northern State hauled in the touchdown, there went Bemidji State’s playoff hopes in one fell swoop.

This single play had authority over the rest of the season’s trajectory.

“To be honest with you, I couldn’t tell (what happened) on the last Hail Mary,” BSU head coach Brent Bolte said. “It was nerve-wracking.”

Hopeful hands reached high for the descending spiral, and a stadium collectively held its breath until someone finally escaped the mad scrum with the football. It was defensive back Jake West, who held his prize high to show that his interception clinched the Beavers’ 36-34 win in Aberdeen, S.D., on Saturday.

“At first, my heart just dropped,” wide receiver Dhel Duncan-Busby said of the play. “I heard their crowd start cheering, and I was like, ‘No way they just did that.’ All of a sudden, I saw Willie Spears come out of the pile pointing, and then I saw Jake West come out of the pile with the ball in his hands. … That was the most excited I’ve ever been, I think.”

Bemidji State prevailed with a fourth-quarter comeback that protected the team’s big-picture goals. Now at 8-2 overall and 5-0 in NSIC North Division play, BSU clinched at least a share of the division crown and has the chance to win the overall conference championship next week.

“There’s been some crazy moments throughout the course of the season,” Bolte said. “But it’s just finding a way to win and being a very gritty team. At the end of the day, put yourself in position to make some plays. It was the same recipe today.”

The Beaver offense went kaput in the third quarter, allowing NSU to jump ahead 28-22. But the defense forced back-to-back takeaways in the fourth -- Spencer Wehr and Hameed Oyedele interceptions against the team that leads Division II in turnover margin -- to set up the offense for late-game strikes.

Duncan-Busby made the go-ahead touchdown grab early in the fourth when he reached around the defender’s head for a 2-yard snag. Makaio Harn added a 3-yard TD rush on the next drive for a 36-28 edge.

The Wolves (7-3, 3-2 NSIC North) answered back when Hunter Trautman unleashed a bomb and hit Ben Noland for a 47-yard touchdown with 1:41 remaining. But the ensuing 2-point conversion attempt for the tie was an incomplete jump ball, preserving the Bemidji State lead.

BSU soon had to punt, and a perfect pooch kick gave Northern State the ball at its own 2 with 28 seconds left. A long pass got NSU to the 50 with five ticks to go, but Trautman’s ensuing Hail Mary found the wrong body in the end zone.

“Thankfully Jake West came out with it. He said he caught it clean, actually,” Bolte said. “There were bodies all over him, but the official called it right away. It was a wild ending, that’s for dang sure.”

The Beaver offense racked up an eye-popping 417 yards of offense in the first half. It resulted in Brandon Alt touchdown passes to Duncan-Busby, Brendan Beaulieu and Malik Williams, plus a 22-21 advantage by halftime.

The Williams score was his 14th TD catch of the year, which ties the single-season program record. Alt also set single-season program records for completions (226) and passing yards (3,221).

The BSU record-tying 14th receiving touchdown of the season@OSGBEN #GrindTheAxe pic.twitter.com/vC4zV083N5 — Bemidji State Football (@BSUBeaversFB) November 6, 2021

“Honestly, we just want the ball in our hands,” Duncan-Busby said. “If we have the ball in our hands, we know we can make the plays and come out victorious, kind of like how we did today.”

Bemidji State finishes the regular season at 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 13, against U-Mary at Chet Anderson Stadium.





Bemidji State 36, Northern State 34

BSU 15 7 0 14 -- 36

NSU 7 14 7 6 -- 34

First quarter -- BSU TD, Duncan-Busby 4-yard catch from Alt (Hoffer PAT), 7-0 BSU; NSU TD, Barnes 48-yard catch from Trautman (Eue PAT), 7-7; BSU TD, Beaulieu 15-yard catch from Alt (2-pt. conversion good), 15-7 BSU.

Second quarter -- NSU TD, Ingram 15-yard catch from Trautman (Eue PAT), 15-14 BSU; NSU TD, Olson 100-yard interception return (Eue PAT), 21-15 NSU; BSU TD, Williams 5-yard catch from Alt (Hoffer PAT), 22-21 BSU.

Third quarter -- NSU TD, Brenton 3-yard rush (Eue PAT), 28-22 NSU.

Fourth quarter -- BSU TD, Duncan-Busby 3-yard catch from Alt (Hoffer PAT), 29-28 BSU; BSU TD, Harn 3-yard rush (Hoffer PAT), 36-28 BSU; NSU TD, Noland 47-yard catch from Trautman (2-pt. conversion no good), 36-34 BSU.