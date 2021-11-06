BALTIMORE -- Former NFL quarterback Randall Cunningham was once featured on the cover of Sports Illustrated and dubbed “The Ultimate Weapon." With his throwing and running ability, he captivated fans and stressed out defenses.

With that in mind, Cunningham was asked to name a more exciting NFL player, him or Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson.

“Oh, that’s an easy one," said Cunningham, who played in the NFL from 1985-95 and 1997-2001, including a 1997-99 stint with the Minnesota Vikings. “Lamar. He’s one of the most exciting players to ever play the game."

The Vikings will get a look at the versatile Jackson for the first time Sunday at Baltimore’s M&T Bank Stadium. They last played the Ravens in 2017, one year before Jackson entered the NFL in 2018.

Cunningham, who is now the Raiders team chaplain and a pastor at Remnant Ministries, the Las Vegas church he opened in 2006, was perhaps the first NFL quarterback in the modern era to both pass and run at an elite level. He threw for as many as 3,808 yards with Philadelphia in 1988 and ran for as many as 942 yards with the Eagles in 1990, which remains the fifth-most for a quarterback in NFL history.

Michael Vick, who entered the NFL in the same 2001 season in which Cunningham ended his career, became a quarterback who was a big-time threat passing and running. He was the first quarterback to rush for more than 1,000 yards in a season, gaining 1,039 for Atlanta in 2006.

Three years after Vick’s final season in 2015, Jackson came along. He shattered Vick’s NFL quarterback rushing record with 1,206 yards in 2019, the season in which he also threw for 3,127 yards and 36 touchdowns and was named NFL MVP. Last year, he threw for 2,757 yards and ran for 1,005.

‘On another level’

Cunningham has been watching Jackson closely since he won the Heisman Trophy at Louisville in 2016. He talked to Jackson on the phone that year, and has spoken to him several more times although the two have not met.

“I love this kid," Cunningham said. “He’s a great player. He’s got a great head on his shoulders. He’s high energy. He’s relentless. He’s on another level. He’s in a league by himself right now.”

On Sunday, the Vikings will try to find a way to slow down Jackson, who has thrown for 1,943 yards and 10 touchdowns and run for 480 yards this season for the 5-2 Ravens. And it won’t be easy.

Minnesota co-defensive coordinator Andre Patterson has been an NFL assistant for 18 seasons. He said this is the first time in the league he’s gone against an option attack like Jackson.

“I’ll give you a perfect example," Patterson said. “In college football, when people get ready to play Army or get ready to play Navy or get ready to play Air Force, that’s a tough one week of practice for that team because you’re trying to fit up all these different types of options.”

A difference, though, is that in college ball, the service academy teams often don’t have overall talent equal to teams in Power Five conferences, and their quarterbacks are often not top-notch throwers. The Ravens have multiple players who have made Pro Bowls, and Jackson has continued to improve as a passer.

“He’s got a strong arm," Patterson said. “He can throw the deep ball well down the field. He can throw on the run. I think he’s gotten better over the years with his accuracy as quarterback. So he’s a tough guy to defend."

The Vikings have four starters on defense who have played against Jackson in a regular-season game. Cornerback Bashaud Breeland went against him with Kansas City in 2019, and safety Xavier Woods and defensive tackle Dalvin Tomlinson both faced him last year, Woods with Dallas and Tomlinson with the New York Giants. Linebacker Nick Vigil, then with Cincinnati, played against Jackson twice in 2019.

“He’s always a threat to run," Vigil said. “You’ve got to be disciplined in the rush lanes and you’ve got to be able to get him on the ground. … He’s one of the best athletes on the field, if not the best, every time he steps on the field with his speed and his quickness, and he’s got a high football IQ. He runs it well, he throws it well, so he’s a challenge that we’ve got to stop.”

Vigil has been willing to share his past experience defending Jackson to teammates who have yet to face him.

“The best advice I could give is you’ve got to get everybody to the ball because if you think you’ve got him down, you probably don’t," Vigil said. “He makes some unbelievable plays."

Vikings defensive end Everson Griffen called Jackson a “phenomenal quarterback," but he has some ideas about how to stop him.

“Get to his feet," Griffen said. “No quarterback likes to be hit and have people around his feet."

Jackson has been sacked 21 times this season, putting him on pace for more sacks than the career-high 29 he absorbed in 2020.

But Jackson has made up for that by averaging 6.3 yards per rush this season. His career average of 6.1 ranks third in NFL history behind Vick’s 7.0 and Cunningham’s 6.4.

“(The Ravens) have designed runs and they make you defend him running the ball, and then you can’t play both safeties back and play man coverage and double coverage," said NBC Sunday Night Football studio analyst Tony Dungy, a hall of fame coach who was the Vikings’ defensive coordinator from 1992-95 and two decades before that was a versatile quarterback at the University of Minnesota. “So you’ve got to have someone spying him all the time, or he can go 30 or 40 yards."

One of a kind

Arizona Cardinals tight end Maxx Williams said Jackson can do things that just aren’t seen much on any field.

“The type of football he plays, it almost seems like it’s a video game," said Williams, a Waconia native who played at the University of Minnesota. “It’s like he shouldn’t be able to do that in person. The things on the field he does, it doesn’t look like it should be humanly possible."

Williams was Jackson’s teammate with the Ravens during the quarterback's rookie season; Williams signed with the Cardinals the next season, in 2019. Jackson took over as the Ravens starter in the 10th game in 2018 after Joe Flacco suffered a hip injury, and he held onto the job, leading to Flacco being traded after the season.

“From Day 1, when we all met Lamar and saw what he could do athletically and what type of dynamic runner he was, we knew this kid was going to be special," said Williams, who is on injured reserve for Arizona after suffering a season-ending knee injury on Oct. 10. “He went to work when he came in and he put his head down and basically did everything they asked him to do until he got the opportunity to play."

Earlier in his Baltimore tenure, Jackson had the rap of being not a good enough passer to be able to bring the Ravens back if they fell behind by a significant margin. But that has changed in recent years.

Jackson really put that rap to rest in a 31-25 overtime win over Indianapolis on Oct. 11. He led the Ravens back from deficits of 22-3 in the third quarter and 25-9 in the fourth quarter, and completed 37 of 43 passes for 442 yards with four touchdowns.

“He won the game throwing the ball," Dungy said. “The Colts had some corners out and different things, and (the Ravens) were able to attack them, but he’s good enough to take advantage of those mismatches. He’s definitely a better thrower than when he first came into the league."

That was similar to Cunningham, who wasn’t an elite passer when he entered the NFL but became good enough to make three straight Pro Bowls with the Eagles from 1988-90 before later tacking on a Pro Bowl berth and an all-pro nod with the Vikings in 1998.

Dungy said Jackson is different than Cunningham because runs are designed for him while Cunningham got many of his yards while scrambling. Cunningham said that’s mostly correct, though he said the Eagles had some set running plays for him.

For now, Cunningham tries to watch Jackson on television whenever he has the chance.

“He’s an amazing passer and a dynamic runner, and he’ll always be a guy who’s at the top of the league," Cunningham said. “He’ll always be a pro bowler and be in that category for MVP of the league. He’s just a beast."

Cunningham also had an opinion on the ongoing contract extension negotiations between the Ravens and Jackson in which the quarterback is serving as his own agent.

“What these quarterbacks get these days is really amazing, and (Jackson) should be the highest-paid player in the game," Cunningham said.