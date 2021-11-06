MINNEAPOLIS -- An abysmal start put the University of Minnesota in a quick 14-0 hole against Illinois on Saturday, and Huntington Bank Stadium staff tried to boost the mood by playing a song by “Journey” just before halftime.

“Don’t stop believin’!

Hold on to that feelin’!”

The good vibe established in October was fleeting in the first game of November. After going 4-0 last month, the College Football Playoff committee ranked Minnesota 20th in the nation on Tuesday and head coach P.J. Fleck received a new contract extension on Wednesday.

On Saturday, the Gophers were still trailing 14-0 in the fourth quarter when the U cranked up Bon Jovi’s “Livin’ on a Prayer,” and the second 1980s rock ballad hit as Minnesota’s hurry-up offense broke through on a 86-yard touchdown drive to cut the Illini lead to one score with five minutes left.

But after his rushing TD, Minnesota quarterback Tanner Morgan’s real prayer, a deep pass to Dylan Wright with 38 seconds left, was overthrown and intercepted by the Illini to seal a 14-6 loss.

The defeat is a record scratch. With a four-game winning streak, Minnesota had sat alone atop the Big Ten West and were 14.5-point favorite against the Illini. But the Gophers (6-3, 4-2 Big Ten) had a second bad offensive performance kill momentum this season. And just like the Bowling Green loss in September, Minnesota must regroup with a road trip to Iowa next Saturday.

They were echoing a similar refrain to when they lost as 31-point favorites to Bowling Green: their primary goal (winning the West) is still in front of them.

Minnesota’s slow start in the first quarter and first play of the second period were the difference. The Gophers defense had been allowing 92.9 rushing yards per game this season, but Illinois had 93 after the first quarter on Saturday.

Illinois (4-6, 3-4) had lost to Rutgers at home last week, but against Minnesota, they showed a similar strong running attack that led to nine-overtime road upset of then-No. 7 Penn State two weeks ago. The Illini finished with 185 yards on the ground, but didn’t score in the final three quarters.

The Illini did what Minnesota has done to be successful this season: run the ball on offense, and not give up big plays or many scores on defense.

“Incredibly frustrating,” Fleck said. “That is not our football team. That’s not the style that we play. That’s not the consistency we play with, and when it happens, it’s like a big elephant in the room.”

The Gophers offensive line struggled all day, allowing six sacks, suffering four penalties and only averaging 2.5 yards per rush — more two yards below their season average. They had rushed for more than 300 in their last two wins against Maryland and Northwestern, but had only 89 against the Illini.

There was an ominous start on the first drive. Morgan’s pass was tipped at the line of scrimmage and intercepted by linebacker Tarique Barnes. With great field position at Minnesota’s 49, the Illini established the run out of its “barge” formation with extra offensive linemen and scored eight plays later to take a 7-0 lead.

“We have to start fast to be able to execute right away out of the gate,” Morgan said. “Throwing a pick on the first drive doesn’t make that easy. But they did a great job with disguises, all kinds of different stuff, but I can’t let tipped balls happen. It puts our defense in a tough situation with field position.”

After another strong drive built in the first quarter, the Illini started the second quarter in the “barge,” but quarterback Brandon Peters ran play-action and found tight end Tip Reiman wide open for a 15-yard touchdown on the first play of the second quarter to make it 14-0.

The hole would prove too big for Minnesota. “Couldn’t get enough traction,” Fleck said, “Offense, defense, special teams.”