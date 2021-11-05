The Minnesota Vikings have a whopping eight captains this season, so there has been no shortage this week of impact voices available to speak up.

On the heels of last week’s 20-16 home loss to Dallas and backup quarterback Cooper Rush, which dropped Minnesota’s record to 3-4, there has been talk about captains lending their voices to help the Vikings right the ship and make sure young players don’t get discouraged. Next up for the Vikings is a Sunday game at Baltimore (5-2).

“I put it squarely on us captains, us leaders, us guys that have been here,” star running back Dalvin Cook said. “It’s squarely on our shoulders to get these guys ready to go play, and make sure we’re dialed in and ready to go in the football game.”

Cook is in his second season as a Vikings captain, his first being in 2020 when they had six captains. Head coach Mike Zimmer expanded that to eight this season. The others are quarterback Kirk Cousins, wide receiver Adam Thielen, tackle Brian O’Neill, fullback C.J. Ham, linebacker Anthony Barr, safety Harrison Smith and cornerback Patrick Peterson.

This is just the third time in Zimmer’s eight seasons the Vikings have had a losing record after seven games, though there have been plenty of bumps in the road. Co-defensive coordinator Adam Zimmer, the coach’s son, said it helps to have captains speak up during those times.

“It’s always good to have veteran leadership,” Adam Zimmer said. “Those guys have been through a lot of ups and downs in seasons before. … We can’t get too emotional with the highs and lows of a season, and they can portray that to the young guys that haven’t been here for a long time.”

Adam Zimmer pointed to ups and downs in 2017, when Thielen, Ham, Barr and Smith all were on the team. The Vikings started 2-2 and had lost Cook for the season due to a torn ACL. They ended up going 13-3 and making the NFC Championship Game.

The Vikings are once again coming off a significant injury. Against the Cowboys, they lost star defensive end Danielle Hunter for the season with a torn pectoral muscle.

“It’s just about remaining confident,” Barr said of moving forward in the season. “I think we’re a confident group, and we’ve just got to figure out a way to close out games and get these wins.”

The Vikings have had issues closing out games. That was the case against Dallas, when they didn’t score a touchdown after their first possession of the game, then watched as Rush, subbing for injured Dak Prescott, threw a touchdown pass with 51 seconds left for the win.

“I would say if you’re not frustrated, there’s something wrong with you,” Thielen said after the game. “And you shouldn’t be on this team, you shouldn’t be a coach, if you’re not frustrated. We want to win. … We’ve got to find a way.”

Heading into the Baltimore game, second-year receiver K.J. Osborn said Thielen was “holding us accountable” in the wide receiver room, but said he always does that. Overall, Osborn said captains spoke up more this week.

“You heard it a little more at practice the other day,” Osborn said. “That’s something I noticed. It was a little, I wouldn’t say different, but it was even more of a pep in our step. Holding guys accountable or getting the energy going or being aware of (game) situations.”

O’Neill insisted during the week that the mood on the team was good and that “guys aren’t hanging their heads.” Cousins said he wanted to make sure that remained the case as the Vikings head into a key game.

“I think every day you come in, you have a positive attitude,” he said. “You have a lot of energy, you want to be a great encourager.”