The Minnesota Vikings’ game plan for Sunday doesn’t seem too complex: Get the ball to Dalvin Cook.

In last weekend’s 20-16 home loss to Dallas at U.S Bank Stadium, Cook carried a modest 18 times (for 78 yards) even though the only time the Vikings trailed in the game was for the last 51 seconds. Cook also didn’t have a single reception.

For Sunday’s game at Baltimore, offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak has made it clear what the Vikings want to do.

“Got to give (Cook) more opportunities moving forward,’’ Kubiak said.

That includes in the passing game. Cook had six receptions in the opener at Cincinnati, but has just six combined in the past four games he has played. Cook entered the season having averaging 3.4 receptions per game in his first four years but has averaged just 2.4 per outing this season.

“I think we just have to keep finding a way to get him the football,’’ Kubiak said.

Pass-rush concerns?

The Vikings lead the NFL with an average of 3.4 sacks per game, but much of that production came before Danielle Hunter was hurt.

The defensive end, who has six of Minnesota’s 24 sacks this season, was lost for the season with a torn pectoral muscle suffered in the second quarter against the Cowboys. Now, it will be seen how Minnesota’s pass rush does without Hunter.

The Vikings have defensive end Everson Griffen, who has five sacks this season. But Hunter will be replaced by D.J. Wonnum, a second-year man who has four sacks in 21 career games. And the Vikings don’t have much experience behind those two at defensive end.

The Vikings have had issues at cornerback, including with Patrick Peterson being on injured reserve with a hamstring issue. And now not having Hunter’s pass rushing could have a big effect on coverage by starters Bashaud Breeland and Cameron Dantzler.

Bateman's 'juice'

It hasn’t taken long for Ravens rookie wide receiver Rashod Bateman to make an impact.

Bateman, a former University of Minnesota star, missed the first five games of the season due to a groin injury. In the two games he’s played, he’s caught seven passes for 109 yards. That includes three catches for 80 yards on Oct. 24 against Cincinnati before the Ravens had a bye last weekend.

“Bateman is a guy that brings them some juice,’’ said Vikings co-defensive coordinator Adam Zimmer. “They’ll move him around to different positions, and I think he’s going to be a really solid receiver in this league.’’

Bateman didn’t practice Friday due to his ongoing groin issue and was listed as questionable for Sunday’s game. But Ravens coach John Harbaugh said he has a “real good” chance of playing.