11 a.m., Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021

Minnesota defeated Northwestern, 41-14, on the road on Saturday. Starting with their shutout of Colorado in Week 3, the Gophers have allowed 13.3 points per contest over their last six games, the second-lowest mark in the FBS since Sept. 16.

FBS, Fewest Points Allowed per Game – Since Week 3 (Sept. 16)

Georgia 7.2

Minnesota 13.3

Ohio State 14.7

Louisiana 14.3

Cincinnati 15.5

Additional team and player notes