Illinois at Minnesota
11 a.m., Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021
Minnesota defeated Northwestern, 41-14, on the road on Saturday. Starting with their shutout of Colorado in Week 3, the Gophers have allowed 13.3 points per contest over their last six games, the second-lowest mark in the FBS since Sept. 16.
FBS, Fewest Points Allowed per Game – Since Week 3 (Sept. 16)
- Georgia 7.2
- Minnesota 13.3
- Ohio State 14.7
- Louisiana 14.3
- Cincinnati 15.5
Additional team and player notes
- After four consecutive wins, Minnesota is 6-2 and ranked No. 20 in the opening College Football Playoff Selection Committee (CFP) rankings of 2021. This is just the second time the Gophers have been ranked in the first CFP rankings of the season (No. 17 in 2019).
- Ky Thomas, a redshirt freshman, and Mar’Keise Irving, a true freshman, have both rushed for 100-plus yards in consecutive weeks. The last teammates to both rush for 100-plus yards in back-to-back games in their first seasons of FBS football were Pat White and Steve Slaton for West Virginia in 2005.
- Minnesota has defeated Illinois in each of the past two seasons, rushing for 300-plus yards in both contests. The Gophers had not rushed for 300 yards in back-to-back games against a Big Ten opponent since doing so in three straight games against Illinois from 2002 to 2004.
- One week after upsetting then-No. 7 Penn State on the road in an FBS record-setting nine overtimes, Illinois fell to Rutgers at home, 20-14. The Illini are averaging 5.15 pass yards per attempt this season, second lowest in the FBS (Connecticut, 5.12).
- Chase Brown has rushed for 200+ yards twice in 2021, against Penn State and Charlotte. Brown is one of four FBS players with multiple games of 200+ rushing yards this season.