More than 18 months after he was drafted, defensive end Kenny Willekes finally made his debut for the Vikings.

Willekes, a seventh-round pick in 2020 out of Michigan State, was on injured reserve all of last year due to a torn ACL and has been on the practice squad throughout this season. But in last Sunday’s 20-16 loss to Dallas at U.S. Bank Stadium, Willekes got in for 16 defensive snaps after being elevated from the practice squad.

“It was a pretty surreal feeling,’’ he said Thursday. “Something I’ve been working towards for a long time. Got the game taken away in 2020, had to sit back and watch from the sidelines, learn from the sidelines. To get that opportunity to go out there, it was a dream come true.”

Note long ago, there was no indication that Willekes was bound for much playing time, if any. But the Vikings on Oct. 23 traded reserve defensive end Stephen Weatherly to Denver. Then rookie defensive end Patrick Jones II was ruled out against Dallas because of a knee injury, and star defensive end Danielle Hunter suffered a season-ending torn pectoral muscle in that game.

Jones, who has yet to appear in a regular-season game, is the only other defensive end on the 53-man roster after starters Everson Griffen and D.J. Wonnum. He is back practicing and could make his NFL debut Sunday at Baltimore.

Willekes could be elevated from the practice squad for that game and is also a candidate to be signed to the 53-man roster. The Vikings have one other defensive end on the practice squad in veteran Nate Orchard, who signed Thursday.

“I love the way he practices … because he’s the hardest-playing Jesse out there,’’ Vikings offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak said Thursday about Willekes. “He loves football. He’s up the field, he’s disrupting plays. He’s got passion for the game. I love the way that guy plays football, and he just brings a lot of energy to our team.”

Willekes is glad to be back on the field after hurting his knee late in training camp last year.

“It was definitely a long year, but something I’m very grateful for,’’ he said. “I had a good support staff around me, I was able to do my rehab (in Minnesota). … Just tried to get better each day, tried to take each day as an opportunity to get better. Learned from some of the older guys. … Instead of feeling sorry for myself and sitting around, I was able to try to get better each day.”

Preparing for Jackson

Vikings rookie quarterback Kellen Mond has been trying to replicate Ravens star quarterback Lamar Jackson on the scout team in practice but it’s hardly been easy.

“We can’t really replicate his speed and his ability,” said co-defensive coordinator Adam Zimmer. “You do the best you can. I think Kellen is giving us a good look because he’s been in the read-option a lot in his career. We’re going to mix some DBs in to run around and try and simulate some of that speed in practice, but he is a challenge to prepare for for sure.”

Zimmer said before Thursday’s practice those expected to try to replicate Jackson in the workout would be fast cornerbacks Parry Nickerson and Tye Smith, who are both on the practice squad.

“It seems like there’s one Lamar Jackson right now, and he’s one of the best athletes in the free world,” said Minnesota offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak.

Briefly

Vikings special-teams coordinator Ryan Ficken said wide receiver Dede Westbrook will again return punts Sunday after missing the Dallas game with an ankle injury. Wide receiver K.J. Osborn had replaced Westbrook. … Although Vikings rookie guard Wyatt Davis has had just 21 snaps on special teams this season in four games, Kubiak said he’s “working his tail off.” Kubiak added, “I know he’s got a bright future for the organization.”