The Minnesota Vikings on Thursday placed center Garrett Bradbury on the COVID-19 reserve list, and on Sunday at Baltimore he will miss the first game of his three-year career.

The Vikings announced that Bradbury was vaccinated last spring. But there isn’t enough time for him to get off the COVID-19 list for Sunday’s game, which would require two negative tests 24 hours apart. So Bradbury’s streak of playing in 39 straight games will come to an end, and Mason Cole will start at center against the Ravens.

The Vikings also announced that defensive end Jonah Williams, who was claimed off waivers Wednesday from the Los Angeles Rams, failed his physical and won’t join the team. And they signed tight end Luke Stocker to the 53-man roster off the practice squad and signed defensive end Nate Orchard to the practice squad after he had a workout on Wednesday.

Bradbury was taken with the No. 18 pick in the first round of the 2019 NFL draft. The only snaps he has not taken in the regular season since then came in the 2019 regular-season finale against Chicago, when the Vikings rested starters and he was in for just 18 of the 49 offensive plays. He could return for the Nov. 14 game at the Los Angeles Chargers.

Cole last season started all 14 games he played at center for the Arizona Cardinals. Cole, who also can be used at guard, has started 32 of the 53 games he has played in his career. He has appeared on special teams in all seven of Minnesota’s games this season.

As a backup center to Cole, the Vikings on Sunday could elevate versatile offensive lineman Dakota Dozier off the practice squad. Dozier is out of his two elevations for the season but could be a COVID-19 replacement for Bradbury. The Vikings also have rookie guard Wyatt Davis, who can play some center.

In the wake of Danielle Hunter suffering a season-ending torn pectoral muscle in last Sunday’s 20-16 loss to Dallas, Williams was picked up to give the Vikings some additional experience at defensive end behind starters Everson Griffen and D.J. Wonnum. The Vikings have only one other defensive end on the 53-man roster in rookie Patrick Jones II, who has yet to play in an NFL regular-season game. Last Sunday, they elevated defensive end Kenny Willekes off the practice squad to play in his first NFL game.

Jones could make his debut against the Ravens and Willekes again could elevated off the practice squad. But the Vikings did gain some experience with the signing of Orchard, 28, to the squad.

Orchard, a second-round pick by Cleveland in 2015 out of Utah, is in his seventh NFL season. Orchard is with his ninth NFL team, but only has gotten into regular-season games with Browns, Buffalo, Kansas City and Washington. He has started 13 of the 46 career games he has played, and has six sacks.

“Nate’s been around,’’ said Orchard’s agent, Kenny Zuckerman. “Nate’s a guy who really has some veteran blood in him, and I think he can play. I think he’s got some pass rush in him.’’

Orchard’s wife, Maegan, gave birth late Tuesday night in Salt Lake City, and Orchard then took a plane Wednesday morning to Minnesota. He had a workout later that day with the Vikings before signing on Thursday and then practicing.

It remains to be seen if Orchard will become a candidate for game action. In the meantime, Jones and Willekes look to be the primary reserves at defensive end.

“We come out to work every single day, we try to compete with each other and try to make each other better,’’ said Willekes, who was in for 16 snaps against the Cowboys.

The move on Stocker was expected. He had used up his two elevations from the practice squad in the past two games, and Vikings reserve tight end Ben Ellefson must miss at least two more games while on injured reserve. Ellefson was shelved last week after injuring his foot in practice.