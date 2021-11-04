The Minnesota Golden Gophers were well on their way to a blowout victory when Derik LeCaptain broke three tackles on his 24-yard touchdown run in the 41-14 win over Northwestern on Saturday.

In the end zone and on the sideline, Minnesota’s linebacker-turned-running back embraced many hugs from teammates and coaches at Ryan Field.

“When good things happen, you can really tell how people feel about him in how they celebrate for him,” Gophers defensive coordinator Joe Rossi said Wednesday. “… When he scores in that game, the sideline erupted, as did the (coaches’) box.”

Offensive coordinator Mike Sanford Jr., agreed. “I don’t know that I’ve been more excited about one particular play in my coaching and playing life than that touchdown run,” he said. “I literally blacked out up in the (coaches’) box yelling so loud.”

Minnesota has turned to LeCaptain, a special-teams standout, as a contingency plan with four running backs out for the season and a fifth in the transfer portal.

LeCaptain, who earned a scholarship in August, was a prolific running back at Southern Door High School in Wisconsin. He set a state record for yards from scrimmage, including 5,1119 rushing yards and 100 total touchdowns.

While LeCaptain had initial success at running back — three carries for 31 yards against the Wildcats — Rossi wanted to be clear the third-year player is only on loan to running backs coach Kenni Burns.

“I had a heart-to-heart with Coach Burns, that he’s going to be coming back,” Rossi said. “We want him back. I think he’s got a really good future at linebacker.”

The Gophers will primarily use Mar’Keise Irving and Ky Thomas at running back against Illinois on Saturday, but LeCaptain and walk-on defensive back Jordan Nubin, the younger brother to starting safety Tyler Nubin, will be other options for the final four games.

Love for blockers

Gophers fan Alex Oftelie decided the T-shirt idea he came up with in September needed to come to fruition after the U’s 34-16 victory over Maryland on Oct. 23.

He quickly designed a Ko “Kieft’s House of Pancakes” shirt online, with a steaming pile of flapjacks on the front and “Kieft 42” on the back. Oftelie wanted to bring attention to Keift’s proficiency at knockdown, or “pancake,” blocks.

Kieft declined to make it a Name, Image and Likeness (NIL) deal, so proceeds from the shirt’s sales were donated to the University of Masonic Children’s hospital. They sold about 200 shirts in their first printing and were able to give the hospital $1,670.

“Appreciate your idea for the shirts @StPaulGoph,” Kieft said Thursday. “Thank you to everyone who got a shirt and supported (the hospital) #forthekids”

Oftelie, a St. Paul native who consults for non-profits organizations, worked with friend Ben Sobieski, a Mahtomedi native who owns Heritage Embroidery and Design in Stillwater, to make the shirts. Sobieski jumped at the chance to be a part of the project — despite him being a former Iowa Hawkeyes offensive lineman in the early 2000s.

“He loved the idea of giving some blockers some love,” Oftelie said.

Gophers in the NFL

Packers linebacker De’Vondre Campbell was named NFC player of the month on Thursday. The former Gopher is having a banner 2021 season, with 43 tackles, two for lost yards, two forced fumbles and an interception. Against the Arizona Cardinals in Week 8, he had seven tackles and two TFLs.

Buccaneers receiver Tyler Johnson had a season-high five receptions for 65 yards against the Saints. Safety Antoine Winfield Jr. had four tackles, a pass breakup and a quarterback hurry.

Elsewhere, Jaguars LB Damien Wilson had seven tackles, and Washington cornerback Ben St-Juste had six tackles and his first career TFL.

But two former Gophers linebackers ended up on injured reserve: the Jets’ Blake Cashman (groin) and the Giants’ Carter Coughlin (ankle).