After a 14-7 home loss to Cleveland on Oct. 3 that dropped the Minnesota Vikings’ record to 1-3, coach Mike Zimmer was asked during a press conference about his team’s play.

“You guys (the media) worry so much about stats and not about how things look and how things are,” said Zimmer, who said then the Vikings could be “pretty darn good.”

Well, on Wednesday, with the Vikings’ record now 3-4, it was Zimmer’s turn to throw out stats. Twice during a press conference, he rattled off a list of statistical rankings he read from a piece of paper he pulled out of his pocket.

First, Zimmer was asked about how his defense has been doing recently. In their past three games, the Vikings have allowed opponents to score key last-minute touchdowns, most recently in last Sunday’s 20-16 home loss to Dallas.

“We got to be better in two-minute drills,” Zimmer said. “We’re eighth in turnover differential, 12th in points per game, number one in sacks, fifth in third downs, 13th in first downs per game. And so there’s some good things.”

Zimmer was then asked why he was reading off stats.

“Got to be prepared for some of these questions I get,” he said.

Later in the press conference, the stat reading continued. Zimmer was asked about his offense failing to score a touchdown in the second half against the Cowboys, a problem that has plagued the Vikings much of the season.

“We’re 10th in rush per game, eighth in pass yards per game, first in interception percentage, fourth in sacks per play, 11th in first downs per game, seventh in yards per game,” Zimmer said. “So, we’ve just got to do better in the red zone.”

Of course, the stat that really matters is the Vikings’ losing record heading into Sunday’s game at Baltimore, where they are a six-point underdog. After that, they have games at the Los Angeles Chargers, home against Green Bay and at San Francisco, and they probably won’t not be favored in any of them.

So, if the Vikings want to have a realistic shot at the playoffs, they might need to correct some of their issues in a hurry.

The Vikings beat lowly (and winless) Detroit 19-17 on Oct. 10 on a last-second Greg Joseph field goal but only after they blew a 16-6 lead and gave up a touchdown with 37 seconds left in the game. Then on Oct. 17, they blew a 28-17 lead at Carolina when the Panthers scored a touchdown and a two-point conversion with 41 seconds remaining in regulation to tie the score 28-28; Minnesota managed to win that near-miss, too, 34-28 in overtime.

Against the Cowboys, faltering late in the game finally caught up with the Vikings. Dallas backup quarterback Cooper Rush capped a 75-yard drive with a game-winning five-yard touchdown pass to Amari Cooper with 51 seconds left.

“I think we’re playing pretty good (on defense but) at the end of games, we can’t get off the field,” linebacker Anthony Barr said. “Whatever we’re doing those first three quarters, we’ve got to carry that into the last drive, the last two minutes of the game and find a way to close teams out.”

On offense, the Vikings also have not been saving their best for last. They’ve scored an offensive touchdown in the second half in just one of the past six games. Against the Cowboys, the Vikings scored a touchdown on their first drive but managed just three Joseph field goals the rest of the way.

“We just have to find ways when we get down in the red zone to score touchdowns and not kick field goals,” quarterback Kirk Cousins said. “Convert third downs, protect the football, avoid negative plays and stay in favorable down and distances, and the points will come.”

Many have said the Vikings were too conservative on offense against the Cowboys, and Cousins didn’t disagree.

“There will always be those moments when you weigh whether you should push the ball downfield or not, and I think there were a couple times I wish I had,” said Cousins, who completed 23 of 35 passes for 184 yards that game.

The Vikings’ conservatism late in games has happened on defense, too.

“We’ve got to get to the point where instead of trying not to lose the game, as players, we’re going to win the game,” co-defensive coordinator Andre Patterson said. “I think we’ve got some guys that are trying not to make a mistake in that situation and try not to be the guy that causes us to lose the game. And that mentality has to flip.”