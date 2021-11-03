After Wednesday’s practice, Minnesota Gophers football players weren’t just privy to a scoop of news, they became part of the developing story when head coach P.J. Fleck signed his contract extension in front of them.

Fleck felt an impromptu signing ceremony might be “a little bit like, ‘Look at me,’ ” so he bounced the idea off general manager Gerrit Chernoff. They knew this program wouldn’t be in this advantageous position — 20-8 since the start of 2019 — without its players, and they deserved to hear the news first.

So in front of them, Fleck’s pen zipped across the sheet of paper to make his big, flowing signature, and the final copy was signed. “Pretty neat,” he said.

The Gophers and Fleck have agreed to an amended seven-year, $35 million contract, which with pending Board of Regents approval, will keep its now-fifth-year head coach at the University of Minnesota through the 2028 season.

Fleck will received a $350,000 annual raise from $4.65 million to $5 million per year, a total that boosts him into a tie for 17th-highest salary among college football coaches, according to USA Today’s database. The deal also includes $350,000 more for assistant coaches’ salaries starting in 2022.

Under Fleck, the Gophers are 32-21 overall in four-plus seasons, including 11-2 in 2019 and 6-2 so far this year. Gophers AD Mark Coyle said in August Minnesota was working to keep the coach he hired in January 2017 here long term, and contract talks with Fleck’s representatives became more frequent over the last few weeks. At the same time, Minnesota rattled off four straight wins in October and debuted at No. 20 in the first College Football Playoff ranking Tuesday.

“This is home for us,” Fleck said Wednesday afternoon. “As you’re going back for talks with your family, this is the big thing with (wife) Heather: We get to make a life here, not just make a living. And I think that is very difficult to find in our profession. It makes me smile when I say that because I appreciate all the Minnesotans opening their arms to us as a family. I get the business of winning and doing all that stuff, but it’s an unbelievable place to live and make a life.”

This new deal is the fourth time Fleck has received an extension within the five-year window of his first deal. He got one-year rollover extensions in November 2017 and December 2018. After building an 8-0 record in November 2019, he earned a seven-year, $33 million contract, which brought his annual salary from $3.6 million to $4.6 million. This new amended deal gives him a smaller raise, adds two more years at the end of the contract and increases the buyout cost for him to leave.

All told, Fleck essentially has doubled the dollar figure of his contract ($18 million to $35 million) in less than five years.

This investment in Fleck and his staff comes as Minnesota’s Athletics Department reported a $21.5 million loss due to the pandemic in fiscal year 2021.

“Obviously all of college athletics, we’re going through the pandemic, still dealing with the pandemic and trying to be as resourceful as we can,” Gophers Athletics Director Mark Coyle said. “But I can tell you we’re just grateful. You see the fan support that we have at our games. The student section, I think we’ve had an increase of student ticket sales by about 164 percent. We’ve had over 4,000 new season tickets, so there’s a lot of excitement around our program. Obviously the wins are a big part of that. What they do off the field is a big part of that. So again, we feel like this is a very smart investment for our program.”

With Fleck’s name mentioned annually for other coaching vacancies, his renewed deal brings the buyout figure back up to $10 million for its first year; that’s what it was in the 2020, before falling to its current $4.5 million. But it also increases the buyout figures after that: $7 million in Year 2 and $4.5 million in Year 3.

Coyle said it’s “helpful” to have bigger buyout figures, but said there is something more important.

“P.J. is being genuine when he talks about he wants to be here,” Coyle said. “… Obviously, we have a coach that people are going to pay attention to on a national landscape, and his name comes up a lot, and so we feel like from an institutional perspective, having that high buyout obviously provides the protection. I’m grateful for P.J. in signing this extension. Again, it gives us the sustainability that we need here in Minnesota.”

After the post-practice signing ceremony Wednesday, Gophers offensive coordinator Mike Sanford Jr., tried to relay to true freshman quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis the significance of Fleck’s extension.

“To know you are going to be playing for the same head football coach, the guy that recruited you, that believed in you, in this day and age of college football, that doesn’t happen very often,” Sanford said. “That’s what’s really exciting — what we can do to build on this.”