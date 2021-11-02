On the day of the NFL trade deadline, the Minnesota Vikings made one move but it had nothing to do with a deal.

On Tuesday, the Vikings officially placed defensive end Danielle Hunter on injured reserve. He was ruled out for the season on Monday due to a torn right pectoral muscle suffered in Sunday’s 20-16 loss to Dallas at U.S. Bank Stadium.

With the Vikings placing tight end Ben Ellefson on injured reserve last week and shelving Hunter, they now have 51 players on the 53-man roster. Among candidates to be added to the active roster are tight end Luke Stocker and defensive end Kelly Willekes; both are on the practice squad.

Stocker has had the two allowed elevations from the practice squad this season, so he would need to be signed to the 53-man roster to play Sunday at Baltimore. Willekes, who could end up being the top reserve at defensive end behind starters Everson Griffen and D.J. Wonnum, has one elevation remaining. His first came against the Cowboys, when he made his NFL debut by playing 16 snaps.

The trade deadline passed without the Vikings making another move. They did trade veteran defensive end Stephen Weatherly on Oct. 23 to Denver, a move that now looks suspect after the injury to Hunter.