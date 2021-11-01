MINNEAPOLIS -- Minnesota Vikings star defensive end Danielle Hunter will miss the rest of the season after suffering a torn right pectoral muscle during Sunday night’s 20-16 loss to Dallas at U.S. Bank Stadium.

Hunter was injured in the second quarter and did not return after playing 27 snaps. He had an MRI on Monday morning, and an initial diagnosis of the injury was confirmed.

“I don’t think you replace him, he’s one of a kind,” said Vikings coach Mike Zimmer. “It’s unfortunate that we’re going to miss the next half of the season with him.”

Hunter missed all of last season with a neck injury but looked strong in his return this season. He had six sacks in the first six games before being hurt against the Cowboys.

“He’s a great kid,” Zimmer said. “He’ll do a great job in his rehab and he’ll be ready to go.”

Hunter is expected to be replaced in the lineup by D.J. Wonnum at left defensive end. Wonnum began the season as the starter at right defensive end before Everson Griffen took over for the past three games.

“We know losing Danielle possibly is very hard,” Griffen said. “He’s a big-time player for us and that situation is hard. But in this game that’s why you got a football team and we got to go out there and we got to get the young guys going and get them ready to play. But losing Danielle is a big blow. … It’s devastating.”’

The Vikings have little experienced depth after Wonnum and Griffen. Kenny Willekes, a seventh-round draft pick in 2020 who is on the practice squad, was elevated to the roster and made his NFL debut by playing 16 snaps against the Cowboys. They also have rookie defensive end Patrick Jones II, who has yet to play this season.

“(Willekes has) been coming up,” Zimmer said. “Pat’s got some ability, and he’s been working real hard. So they’ll get some opportunities now.”

Minnesota traded veteran defensive end Stephen Weatherly to Denver on Oct. 23 after he had played little in the first six games. He had his first sack of the season for the Broncos on Sunday against Washington.

The Vikings have talked about not wanting to overuse Griffen, who turns 34 in December. He played 60 of the 73 defensive snaps on Sunday while Wonnum played 53.

“I just got to take care of my body better and ready to go out there and work,” Griffen said.