Bryce Williams has become the third running back to be lost to injury during this season; he follows Mo Ibrahim in September and Trey Potts in October. This injury bug actually started when reserve Preston Jelen was ruled out for the year after a knee injury in preseason camp in August. In addition, Cam Wiley entered the NCAA transfer portal in October.

“It looks like it will be season-ending,” head coach P.J. Fleck said of Williams on Monday. “It’s unfortunate. It’s one of those years that’s kind of got us right now. But it’s next man in, it’s the next man up.”

Williams appeared to injure his left ankle when tackled after a 19-yard reception in the first quarter of Saturday’s 41-14 victory over Northwestern in Evanston, Ill. He couldn’t put weight on his leg and needed assistance to get to the bench and then the locker room.

With Ibrahim and Potts out, Minnesota had Williams, Mar’Keise Irving and Ky Thomas split the carries in the two previous games before Saturday. Now the U is down to only those two scholarship tailbacks, both freshmen, for the final four games of the regular season.

Minnesota (6-2, 4-1 Big Ten) plays host to Illinois (3-6, 2-4) at 11 a.m. Saturday at Huntington Bank Stadium.

In his first year, Irving is now the Gophers’ most-productive healthy rusher with 66 carries for 355 yards and three touchdowns. Thomas, in his second year, is now No. 2 with 56 carries and 334 yards and two TDs. Williams had rushed 37 times for 186 yards and three touchdowns this season.

Those three tailbacks each averaged over 5 yards per carry, thanks to outstanding blocking from a big and veteran group of offensive linemen and tight ends.

Irving was named Big Ten co-freshman of the week Monday after he rushed for a career-high 110 yards and two touchdowns on 19 carries against Northwestern. Thomas added 106 yards on 21 carries. Williams had 9 yards on two carries before his injury.

It was the second straight game Irving and Thomas each went over 100 yards; they also did it against Maryland on Oct. 23. Against Nebraska on Oct. 16, Williams rushed for 127 yards and a TD on 17 carries.

With numbers dwindling, Minnesota used linebacker/special-teams player Derik LeCaptain as a contingency plan at running back in the fourth quarter against the Wildcats. A state-record-setting high school tailback at Southern Door (Wis.) High School, he rushed three times for 31 yards and a late 24-yard TD.

Fleck said other players have taken time playing tailback in practice, but he declined to share which players.

“I told the entire team, ‘Listen, if any of you have ever carried a ball in any part of your career, if you have a picture (on a) button from the YMCA league with a ball in your hand and you’re chinning it properly, you are going to be available, possibly, to run the football for us this year,’ ” Fleck joked. “We’re going in, talking to their parents, talking to their aunts and uncles, and seeing if they ever did that, diving into some Pop Warner film.”

“In all seriousness, are you going to be moving someone over this week?” Fleck continued. “Yes, we will. Who? I’m not going to tell you. We already have, and you had a chance to see one of them (LeCaptain). We did two weeks ago with another. This wasn’t like, ‘Oh, it just happened. Who can do this?’ This has been a contingency plan for four or five weeks now. I’m proud of our guys for developing. Sundays there’s a lot of that work we do with them to get them ready. They’re all playing different positions as well.”

The Gophers also have used wildcat quarterback Cole Kramer routinely in the running game in October. He has 26 carries for 126 yards and two touchdowns. Quarterback Tanner Morgan has contributed as well, including a 18-yard TD run against the Wildcats.

Halloween advice

Fleck clears his coaches’ schedules each Halloween night, so they can share in festivities with their costume-wearing kids. This also means Fleck was at home Sunday night to hear from some opinionated trick-or-treaters.

“An Iowa Hawkeye showed up and said ‘Go Hawks!’ ” Fleck shared. “I had at least five kids … tell me what I should do (as a coach), which you know is coming from dad in the car: ‘Tell him this.’ I’ve never seen anything like it.”

Carter to return

Gophers defensive tackle Trill Carter, who had an undisclosed issue that caused him to miss his first game of the season against Northwestern, is expected to return for this week’s game against Illinois. He has two sacks, two tackles for lost yards and 14 total tackles in seven games this season.



