INDIANAPOLIS -- Despite a blowout win, numerous program records and a five-game winning streak, the Bemidji State football team dropped in the Super Region Four rankings on Monday.

The Beavers fell from sixth to seventh in the second installment of the rankings. BSU factored in right on the bubble, standing as the current last team in.

BSU (7-2, 4-0 NSIC North) defeated Southwest Minnesota State 48-14 on Saturday, while quarterback Brandon Alt set the program’s single-season touchdown pass record and also tied the single-game record with six TD passes for the second consecutive week.

Colorado School of Mines overtook the top spot in the super region, while No. 2 Augustana, No. 8 Minnesota Duluth and No. 10 Northern State are the other schools representing the NSIC. Wayne State dropped out of the rankings.

The NSIC, the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference, the Lone Star Conference and the Great Northwest Athletic Conference make up the 35-team NCAA Super Region Four this season.

The NCAA Division II football selection show is scheduled to air on NCAA.com at 4 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 14.

Bemidji State has two games remaining on the schedule. The Beavers will face Northern State at 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 6, in Aberdeen, S.D., before wrapping up the regular season at home against U-Mary on Nov. 13.