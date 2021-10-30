EVANSTON, Ill. — For years and years, Tanner Morgan has handed the ball off on a read-option play when it appeared there was an opening for the Gophers quarterback to keep it and gain yards.

Morgan has rushed it himself a few more times this season, but never more impactful than when he faked a handoff to Mar’Keise Irving, fooling the Northwestern defense and sprinting 18 yards for a touchdown.

The third-quarter scamper tied a career long rush for Morgan and put Minnesota ahead 27-7 en route to a 41-14 victory on Saturday at Ryan Field.

The fourth straight win for Minnesota (6-2, 4-1), coupled with ninth-ranked Iowa’s 27-7 loss to Wisconsin on Saturday, put the Gophers into sole possession of first place in the Big Ten West.

The third road win over the season also meant the Gophers become bowl eligible with six overall wins and will receive more consideration to be a ranked team.

As Saturday’s blowout set in after Morgan’s third career TD run, he and fellow quarterbacks were all smiles on the U sideline. It looked like backup QB Jacob Clark make a joke about juking with Morgan, Cole Kramer, Zack Annexstad enjoying it.

Morgan’s run was helpful with another running back injured on Saturday. Starter Bryce Williams injured his leg and didn’t return after the first quarter.

The U was down to only two scholarship running backs — freshmen Ky Thomas and Mar’Keise Irving — and both went over 100 yards for a second straight game. Thomas missed most of the third quarter with cramps and Derik LeCaptain, a converted linebacker, came in to add the final TD on a 24-yard run.

The Gophers defense continued to dominate, holding its sixth straight opponent under 24 points. Northwestern (3-5, 1-4) needed a late garbage-time touchdown to reach 14 points.

The Gophers led 20-7 at the half, but three drives ended inside Northwestern’ 25-yard line before reaching the end zone.

Minnesota had to settle for field goals on its first two drives, and Tanner Morgan’s pass before halftime was tipped by Northwestern’s CoCo Azema and intercepted by Brandon Joseph.

The U’s first touchdown was a 25-yard fumble recovery from true freshman cornerback Justin Walley to make it 10-0 midway though the first quarter. It was the Minnesota’s first fumble recovery for a touchdown since Blake Cashman’s 40-yard return against Purdue in November 2018.

After Northwestern running back Evan Hull of Maple Grove scored to make it 13-7 in the second quarter, Minnesota’s tailback Mar’Keise Irving scored from three yards out to make it 20-7.