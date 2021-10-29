The Vikings don’t have a lot of film of Dallas backup quarterback Cooper Rush ahead of Sunday night’s game against the Cowboys, but it’s a problem head coach Mike Zimmer probably won’t mind having.

Dak Prescott has been one of the NFL’s best quarterbacks since becoming the Cowboys starter as a rookie in 2016, throwing for nearly 20,000 yards and 122 touchdowns, and leading Dallas to a 47-28 record.

Rush has never started a regular-season game and is 1 for 3 passing for two yards since 2017. In fact, Rush hasn’t played in a regular-season game since taking six snaps in a 40-7 victory over Jacksonville on Oct. 14, 2018.

“We’ve watched him, yeah,” Zimmer said Friday. “We’ve got evaluations from college, his tape from not just this year, but last year. We’ve got it.”

Prescott has been limited by a calf strain in practice this week, and Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy said Friday it was sore after the team tried to ramp him up for Sunday’s game at U.S. Bank Stadium. On Friday’s injury report, Prescott was listed as questionable for Sunday’s game.

Dallas Morning News Cowboys beat writer Michael Gehlken said Friday on Twitter that Rush took most of the first-team reps during practice. The Cowboys are 5-1 and lead the NFC East. Prescott leads the NFL in completion percentage (73.1%) and heading into this week’s bye was ranked No. 1 in nfl.com’s QB Index by Gregg Rosenthal.

On Thursday, McCarthy said Prescott wants to play against the Vikings and is working toward that goal but added, “It’s more than just one game. We’re obviously in our seventh game, so there is a ton of football left to play.”

Behind Prescott, the Cowboys have the NFL’s top-ranked total offense (480.6 yards a game) and scoring offense (34.2 per game). Led by running back Ezekial Elliott, Dallas has the fifth-ranked rushing offense (986 yards in six games).

Fifth in third-down conversions (46.6%), the Cowboys will be facing the NFL’s best third-down defense (29.2%) on Sunday.

“They’re very explosive,” Zimmer said. “The offensive line does a great job in the run blocking. They’ve got a number of different plays that they run.”

The trick?

The Green Bay Packers escaped Arizona with a 24-21 victory on Thursday night when there was a mixup in the final seconds between quarterback Kyler Murray and receiver A.J. Green, a not uncommon occurrence in the NFL this season.

Asked if the trick is to get your players ready for those few game-deciding plays, Zimmer said, “The trick is to have them ready for the 65 plays, if you can.”

Through just six games, the Vikings have won and lost games on the last play of five games and take a 3-3 record into Sunday night’s game.

“That’s the NFL. That’s kind of how it is, games come down to one play,” Zimmer said. “We’ve had several games come down to one play, and it can affect your season if you don’t come out on top in those.”

Injury report

Defensive tackle Michael Pierce missed practice for the third time this week and officially was declared out for Sunday’s game on the Vikings’ Friday injury report. End Patrick Jones (knee) is doubtful, and receiver/returner DeeDee Westbrook is questionable.

Tight end Ben Ellefson has been placed on injured reserve with a knee injury.