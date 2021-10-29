BEMIDJI -- As the Bemidji State football team moves on from its biggest win in recent memory, a new question arises: What's next?

“We try to have a 24-hour rule here,” senior defensive back Hameed Oyedele said. “You enjoy the win for 24 hours, but after we come in on Sunday and watch film, it’s basically onto the next week and planning against the next opponent.”

OK, sure, that plan is straightforward enough. But how simple is it to actually pull off?

“At times, it’s not exactly easy to do,” Oyedele admitted. “But we know it’s something that’s imperative to do if we want to go 1-0 the next week.”

The Beavers are still fresh off a resounding 42-35 win over Minnesota Duluth. It put BSU (6-2, 4-0 NSIC North) in the driver’s seat for the division crown and even kept the program’s playoff hopes alive and well.

But that win was more than 24 hours ago. So it’s on to the next for Bemidji State.

“If you’re in this (playoff) conversation in Week 10 and Week 11, that’s what we’re shooting for,” head coach Brent Bolte said. “It doesn’t really mean all that much right now. We’ve just got to worry about the task at hand, and that’s beating Southwest.”

The Beavers will now line up against Southwest Minnesota State -- a stark contrast from last week’s No. 16 Bulldogs. The Mustangs enter 2-6 on the season, but BSU doesn’t want anything sneaking up on them.

“Everybody talks about trap games or hangover games, whatever you want to call it,” Bolte said. “It doesn’t matter, in this league, who you play. You better show up and execute, or you’re going to get beat. That’s been the talk with our guys.”

Such a sneak attack even happened in their last meeting. Bemidji State was riding the high of a miraculous homecoming win against Augustana in 2019, but the Beavers got outplayed against a lesser SMSU group the following week. Malik Williams saved the team on a 27-yard touchdown reception with 10 seconds left, capping a 25-point fourth quarter in a 25-24 win.

Bolte cautioned against a similar disregard coming into the rematch, even noting that the Mustangs will likely have some extra motivation of their own. But he’s liked his team’s fight whenever it’s come down to the wire.

“We’ve got a lot of grit, man,” Bolte said. “ It doesn’t matter who’s out there or what the score is at a particular time. We’re finding a way to keep battling and putting ourselves in position to win.”

Kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30, at Chet Anderson Stadium. And even though the 24-hour window has expired, Oyedele believes the Beavers will come out with confidence after proving what they’re capable of.

“We’ve got a little bit more swag to us,” he said. “It’s nothing like cockiness or anything like that. We’re staying humble, but we just beat a pretty good team. So we know we’re pretty good ourselves.”