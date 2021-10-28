Gibbens, a graduate transfer from FCS-level Abilene Christian, leads Minnesota with 48 total tackles in seven games and the 22-year-old has been instrumental in the U’s defense allowing fewer than 20 points per game this season.

“(Gibbens) makes it really tempting to constantly go into that (transfer) portal to find somebody like him every single year,” Fleck said on his KFAN radio show earlier this month.

The Gophers have had success with transfers in previous years — cornerbacks Chris Williamson and Benjamin St-Juste and defensive tackle O.J. Smith being three previous success stories.

This season, Gibbens headlines a group of six contributors, which also includes defensive linemen Nyles Pinckney and Val Martin, receiver Dylan Wright, kicker Matthew Trickett and offensive lineman Karter Shaw.

“We are a developmental program (of high school recruits), but with the transfer portal you still have to take advantage of that to fill some key holes,” Fleck said. “We’ve maybe done it more than we’ve done it in the past, but you can use it more than you’ve ever done it in the past to find the right fit for you.”

After Gibbens’ season-high 10-tackle performance in the 34-16 win over Maryland last week, Fleck looked back to acknowledge there’s a perpetual question of how “they are going to conform.”

“(Gibbens) was just like an adjoined amoeba and we just changed shape — that is all we did,” Fleck said. “It was perfect. It was a perfect match. Again, we are all about fit here, keep saying it: ‘fit, fit, fit.’ Recruiting should be changed to fit. We are going to go out there and fit.”

Gibbens had played 39 games at Abilene Christian, including 28 starts. Gophers defense coordinator Joe Rossi said how Gibbens performed against FBS-level competition, primarily a game versus Virginia, aided the U’s decision to believe he could play in the Big Ten and offered him a scholarship.

Gibbens started off with only two tackles in the 45-31 loss to Ohio State in the season opener — it remains a season low — but he said he didn’t feel overwhelmed against then-No. 5 Buckeyes on national TV.

“The atmosphere was awesome,” Gibbens said in September about a sold-out Huntington Bank Stadium. “Our fans were incredible. It was super cool coming out there. … But once the game started, it’s just football. It’s the same game. I settled in pretty quickly, I think.”

Gibbens, who’s listed at 6-foot-4 and 245 pounds, has been credited with 22 stops, which constitute a failure for the offense, including a season-high five apiece against Maryland and Nebraska. One of those was him blowing up a screen pass against the Terrapins.

“Put our eyes in the right spot,” Rossi explained. “Key what you are supposed to key and diagnose the play. Then be able to do that at a really high rate of speed. That comes from No. 1 instincts.

“It’s not something from pure athleticism,” Rossi, also the U’s linebacker coach, continued. “He wouldn’t be at the higher ends of athleticism, if I were to evaluate a linebacker, but his instincts and his ability to press the hip are at the higher levels. That is why he is able to be such a proficient tackler.”

Rossi put Gibbens up with Blake Cashman and Kamal Martin, two current NFL players, as the top tacklers Rossi has had since he took over the U defense in mid-2018.

Gibbens is the best success story coming out of this transfer-portal cycle, and the U will be going back into it before next season. That could be when the rest of the 2022 recruiting class signs in December or after spring practices.

“You can have your whole recruiting class signed and know where you are, and then you are down six veterans in April,” Fleck said about possible outgoing transfers or other departures. “Then, how are you going to replace that with a true freshman? That is where the transfer portal might come into play a little bit more than normal, not only with us but across the country.”

With eligibility not counting in 2020 due to the pandemic, which players are coming back for 2022 remains a guessing game. But one position that appears likely to be the next need is offensive line, with potentially all five starters leaving.

Last year, they brought in Shaw from Utah State, but he hasn’t contributed this year. Fleck thinks they could be good up front next year, but they won’t have the vast experience they have relied on to pave the way for a revolving stable of running backs this year.

Fleck said he is constantly projecting what the roster will be like in two years, and he and his staff will be scouring for more Gibbens-like players in the meantime.

“You have to adapt to the rules, but you’d like to have 11 Jack Gibbens, if you can,” Fleck said. “Just the type of people, not just transfers.”



