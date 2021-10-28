MINNEAPOLIS -- Safety Xavier Woods had interest after last season in re-signing with the Dallas Cowboys. But they didn’t feel the same way.

“I guess they didn’t want me back, to be blatant,’’ he said Thursday.

Woods ended up signing with the Minnesota Vikings, who face the Cowboys on Sunday night at U.S. Bank Stadium. So will he have any extra incentive against them?

“Most definitely,’’ he said.

It was understandable, though, why Dallas did not elect to re-sign Woods after four seasons with the team. Out of 64 safeties who played 50% or more of possible defensive snaps, Woods was ranked just No. 45 year by Pro Football Focus.

But Woods has turned his play around after signing with Minnesota on a one-year, $1.75 million deal, which could be worth as much as $2.25 million with incentives. He is ranked so far this season by Pro Football Focus as the NFL’s 12th-best safety.

“Maybe he didn’t fit the mold of how (the Cowboys) were playing defense last year or whatever,’’ said Vikings co-defensive coordinator Adam Zimmer. “But he’s done everything we ask him to. He’s a great leader, he’s smart, and a great communicator for us. He’s played well.’’

In deciding last spring whether or not to sign Woods, Zimmer said the Vikings looked at what he had done throughout his career with the Cowboys. And in his first three seasons, Woods was pretty good.

Pro Football Focus ranked Woods as the No. 35 safety in 2018 and No. 24 in 2019. But then came 2020.

“I just didn’t play good,’’ Woods admitted. “Point blank, I just didn’t play well in any facet of my game. First two games started off well, but then after that I didn’t play well at all, so that’s the point blank, cutthroat answer. … (I was) overthinking a lot, being confused a little bit as far as the scheme-wise. But just me personally, I’m not going to make any excuses, I just didn’t play well.’’

Not many players looked good on defense last season for the Cowboys, who were 28th in the NFL in scoring defense and who slumped to 6-10 after they were .500 or better in each of Woods’ first three seasons. But despite the sour ending, Woods said he “enjoyed my time” in Dallas.

“I definitely learned a lesson, definitely grew up there for the first four years of my career,’’ he said. “Definitely learned a lot while I was there.’’

A key player

Now in his fifth season, Woods, 26, is playing a key role for the Vikings. He has taken over from Anthony Harris, who went to Philadelphia as a free agent, as the starting free safety alongside strong safety Harrison Smith, a five-time Pro Bowl selection.

In his six games, Woods has been around the ball plenty. He has an interception, a forced fumble, four passes defended and 35 tackles.

“It’s taught well, it’s broken down,’’ Woods said of adjusting to Minnesota’s scheme. “And then to have a guy like (Smith), who’s been there, who’s played this position, who’s played in the scheme before his entire career almost, and have coaches that know the scheme and not be just a new install, a new first year, that helps a lot.”

It has helped Woods being reunited with Karl Scott, Minnesota’s defensive backs coach who was once his position coach at Louisiana Tech.

“I think we had a little bit of an advantage (in landing Woods) with Karl Scott coaching him in college, number one,’’ said Vikings coach Mike Zimmer. “But he’s a guy that’s very, very smart, makes plays. He’s been really outstanding with our football team.’’

As for Sunday’s game, Adam Zimmer is fine with Woods having some extra incentive against his former team.

“Sometimes you get caught up in that,’’ Adam Zimmer said. “It’s your former team and you want to do really good against your former team, you always want to beat them. Every time I play one of the teams I coached for, I really want to beat them.”



