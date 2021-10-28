2:30 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 30

After holding Maryland to 79 rush yards, Minnesota is allowing 85.7 rush yards per game in 2021. It is on pace to be the Gophers’ best rush defense in nearly 60 years.

Year, Rush yards allowed/game

1962....52.2

1961...84.3

2021...85.7

1998...104.5

1960...115.9

Since the second game of the season, the Gophers are allowing 2.4 yards per carry, the fourth-best mark in the FBS since Sept. 11.

Additional team and player notes