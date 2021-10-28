Minnesota at Northwestern
2:30 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 30
After holding Maryland to 79 rush yards, Minnesota is allowing 85.7 rush yards per game in 2021. It is on pace to be the Gophers’ best rush defense in nearly 60 years.
Year, Rush yards allowed/game
- 1962....52.2
- 1961...84.3
- 2021...85.7
- 1998...104.5
- 1960...115.9
Since the second game of the season, the Gophers are allowing 2.4 yards per carry, the fourth-best mark in the FBS since Sept. 11.
Additional team and player notes
- The Gophers are averaging 34 minutes and 52 seconds of possession per game this season, fifth most in the FBS and the most among Power 5 conference teams.
- Ky Thomas, 139 rushing yards on Saturday, and Mar’Keise Irving, 105, became the fourth and fifth Gophers to rush for 100-plus yards in a game this season. That is the most such players on any FBS team this season.
- Minnesota defeated Northwestern, 38-22, when these schools last met, back in 2019. The Wildcats have scored double-digit points in 34 straight games against the Gophers, tied for the second-longest active streak against Minnesota (Michigan, 36; Ohio State, 34).
- Northwestern has allowed 30+ points in all four losses this season and fewer than 10 points in all three wins. The Wildcats are tied for the most games with 30+ points allowed (Indiana) and fewer than 10 points allowed (Nebraska, Purdue) among Big Ten teams this season.
- Evan Hull had a 75-yard touchdown run against Michigan last week, his second-longest rush this season (90-yard TD against Ohio). Hull is tied with Kenneth Walker III (Michigan State) for the most runs of 75-plus yards in the Big Ten this season.