BEMIDJI -- The Bemidji High School football team faces a familiar opponent Tuesday in the first round of the Section 8-5A playoffs, welcoming St. Cloud Tech to Chet Anderson Stadium for a quarterfinal matchup just two weeks after facing the Tigers in St. Cloud, a game Bemidji won 41-8.

The Lumberjacks (4-3) closed out the regular season with three straight wins over Buffalo, St. Cloud Tech and Sartell-St. Stephen to finish with a winning record. They scored at least 28 points in each of the three games.

None more, though, than the 41 against St. Cloud Tech. It would seem that all the contest’s advantages all stacked in the Jacks’ favor: home field, prior success against the opponent, momentum coming into the game. But that doesn’t necessarily mean anything.

BHS started its final regular-season matchup with Sartell-St. Stephen quite well, jumping out to a 28-8 lead on the strength of a 21-point second quarter. But the second half left something to be desired, as the Sabres outscored the Jacks 6-0.

Playing a complete game is something Bemidji will be focused on as it opens the playoffs. To do so, it’ll need continued strong performances from a variety of offensive playmakers.

Along with stalwarts like Gemini Ellis, Gavin Luksik and Ethan Biehn, new contributors like Caden Bolte, Seth Newby and Barrick Nelson have emerged to help the Lumberjacks move the ball. Coupled with a resurgence from senior quarterback Jack Larson, the Jacks’ offense has started to rack up points regularly.

Ensuring they continue to refine their offensive execution will position the Jacks well not only for the first-round game against St. Cloud Tech, but also to help them prepare for No. 2 seed Sauk Rapids-Rice, their semifinal opponent if they were to win.

The Lumberjacks dropped their matchup with the Storm 21-6 in Sauk Rapids, but showed flashes early in the game. Before they get there, though, they must match up with and take care of business against St. Cloud Tech at 7 p.m. Tuesday.