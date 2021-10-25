BEMIDJI -- The Bemidji State football team enters the Division II Regional Rankings as the No. 6 team in the Super Region Four Poll, which was released Monday.

The Beavers also earned 20 votes in the American Football Coaches’ Association Top 25 Poll after defeating then-No. 16 Minnesota Duluth in Duluth for the first time since 1941. The Bulldogs dropped from the rankings but received 18 votes, right behind BSU.

BSU trails No. 1 Augustana, No. 2 Colorado School of Mines, No. 3 Central Washington, No. 4 Midwestern State and No. 5 Angelo State in the Super Region Four poll. No. 7 Wayne State and No. 10 Minnesota Duluth are the other NSIC teams in the poll.

The NSIC, Great Northwest Athletic Conference, Lone Star Conference and Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference make up the NCAA Super Region Four.

The top seven teams from the season-ending Super Region Four poll on Nov. 14 will advance to the NCAA Tournament. The top seed will receive a first-round bye.

Bemidji State (6-2, 4-0 NSIC North) returns home to face Southwest Minnesota State at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 30, at Chet Anderson Stadium.