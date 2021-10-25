BURNSVILLE -- Bemidji State football senior wide receiver Malik Williams was named the NSIC Offensive Player of the Week Monday after posting a career-high 176 receiving yards and three touchdowns in the Beavers’ road win over No. 16 Minnesota Duluth.

The win was BSU’s first in Duluth since 1941. Williams, a Lake Worth, Fla., native, contributed the game-winning 33-yard catch-and-run score in the fourth quarter. He became the first player in program history with four straight multi-touchdown games.

The honor is Williams’ first in his Bemidji State career. The Beavers improved to 6-2 overall with the win and lead the NSIC North with a 4-0 division record. They next play Southwest Minnesota State at 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30, at Chet Anderson Stadium for Military Appreciation Day.