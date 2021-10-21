Maryland at Minnesota
2:30 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021
In last week’s 30-23 win over Nebraska, Bryce Williams rushed for 127 yards. Williams’ second career 100-yard rushing game came 1,127 days after his first 100-yard rushing game. That is the longest span between 100-yard rushing games in school history.
Additional team and player notes
- In last season’s meeting with Maryland, Minnesota scored 31 straight points – the Gophers went from trailing by 14 to leading by 17 – but the Terrapins came back to win, 45-44 in overtime. It was Minnesota’s largest blown-lead loss since 2007 at Northwestern.
- The Gophers allowed 675 yards of total offense to the Terps last season. That is the most yards Minnesota has allowed in a game since 1998 (692 versus Drew Brees and Purdue).
- Chris Autman-Bell caught 11 balls for 103 yards and a touchdown last week. He is one of three Big Ten receivers with 11 or more catches in a game this season (Chris Olave, OSU, 12; David Bell, Purdue, 11). Autman-Bell’s only other game with 100+ receiving yards and a TD came in the loss to Maryland last season (112 yards/1 TD).
- Minnesota’s opponents have converted 32.1% of third downs this season, 8.2% less than 2020. That is the second-best improvement in the Big Ten (Michigan, 12.1).
- After starting 4-0, Maryland has lost its last two games by a total of 86 points (117-31). Both opponents were ranked in the AP Top 10 at the time (Iowa and OSU). The Terps are the first Big Ten team to allow 50+ points in back-to-back weeks since they did so in 2019.
- Taulia Tagovailoa ranks second in the Big Ten with 296.0 passing yards per game, while Tanner Morgan ranks 14th in the Big Ten with 153.0 passing yards per game (minimum four games). Tagovailoa threw for a career-high 394 yards in last year’s OT win over Minnesota.