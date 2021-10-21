BEMIDJI -- The Bemidji High School football team rode a three-game win streak all the way to the No. 3 seed in Section 8-5A.

The Lumberjacks were seeded third with the release of the Section 8-5A Tournament field on Thursday, matching up with sixth-seeded St. Cloud Tech in the first round. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 26, at Chet Anderson Stadium.

BHS just missed out on a first-round bye, as those went to top-seeded Moorhead and second-seeded Sauk Rapids-Rice. The winner of Bemidji’s game will meet the Storm in the section semifinals for a 6 p.m. game on Oct. 30 in Sauk Rapids.

Moorhead will host the winner of No. 4 Alexandria and No. 5 Sartell-St. Stephen in the other semifinal game.

The Section 8-5A championship game is scheduled for 7 p.m. on Nov. 5 at the high seed.

The Jacks finished the regular season with a 4-3 record, capped by Wednesday’s 28-12 win over Sartell-St. Stephen. BHS also defeated St. Cloud Tech 41-8 on Oct. 15.

View the full bracket here.