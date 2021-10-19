BEMIDJI -- The metronome of the football calendar is consistent in the fall. High school teams face off on Friday, college players on Saturday and professionals on Sunday.

That is, until MEA week -- when students have Thursday and Friday off school and high school football teams throughout Minnesota play their contests on Wednesday. This is the challenge the Bemidji High School football team faces when it closes out the regular season on Wednesday night against Sartell-St. Stephen at Chet Anderson Stadium.

“It's unique, and it's something that's unique to Minnesota football,” BHS head coach Bryan Stoffel said. “You get used to it a little bit, I guess. But what it comes down to is, you're not going to get too exotic on either side of the football because you don't have a ton of time to prepare for it.”

The Jacks face a quick turnaround after a rousing 41-8 win at St. Cloud Tech on Friday night that improved their season record to 3-3. It was Bemidji’s second straight win after besting Buffalo 28-7 the week before.

But the short week presents a different challenge. After taking the weekend off, the Jacks have only two days to prepare for the Sabres.

“You're going to run your base stuff, and you're gonna get as oriented to what they do offensively and defensively as you can in two days,” Stoffel said. “And then you're going to go out there, and the big one is you're going to have to be prepared to adjust. So that if something happens that you're not prepared for, we have to make adjustments on the fly.”

Sartell-St. Stephen enters the matchup 1-6, with its lone win coming in a season-opening 20-6 triumph at St. Cloud Tech. The unknown may be the Lumberjacks’ most formidable opponent, as it will be impossible to devote the same amount of time they usually would to prepare for a game.

“That's the challenge when it comes to MEA week: You don't quite know what you're going to see and you don't have a ton of time to prepare for it,” Stoffel said. “So we have to do a really good job as a staff. That's communicating during the game and communicating with the players.”

Communication will be essential during Wednesday's game, as will the continued emergence of new playmakers on offense. As the season has progressed, primarily defensive players like Barrick Nelson, Seth Newby and Caden Bolte have become increasingly indispensable parts of the BHS attack, teaming with the quarterback rotation of Jack Larson and Hunter Brodina and stalwarts like running back Gemini Ellis and tight end Gavin Luksik.

This has given Bemidji a spark, allowing the team more looks and diverse schemes to counter the challenges a defense presents. And it has paid off on the scoreboard.

After being shut out in their first game and scoring no more than 20 points in each of their first four games, the Lumberjacks have scored 28 and 41 points in their last two. Continuing that success would give them an excellent shot to finish as high as No. 3 in Section 8-5A when playoff seeding is determined.

Bemidji kicks off its matchup with the Sabres at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 20, at the Chet.