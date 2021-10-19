Cornerback Patrick Peterson, who has proven to be an excellent addition to the Vikings defense this season, was placed on injured reserve Monday with a hamstring injury.

Peterson was injured while covering a long route by Carolina’s top receiver, DJ Moore, late in the Vikings’ 34-28 victory over the Panthers on Sunday.

“We don’t believe it’s season-ending,” head coach Mike Zimmer said.

Peterson, 31, has 13 tackles and two passes defended this season after joining the Vikings from Arizona, where he started 154 games in 10 seasons, but the numbers don’t tell the true story of what he has brought to Minnesota.

On Sunday, he held Moore, the Panthers’ top receiver, in check — four receptions before Peterson was hurt. With Cameron Dantzler replacing him, Moore made a 25-yard reception on the 96-yard drive the Panthers used to tie the score 28-28. Before that, Moore had four catches for 48 yards despite being targeted 12 times.

“Patrick has played really well,” Zimmer said. “We’ll miss him, for sure, but Dantzler has done decent, and so has (Bashaud) Breeland.”

Breeland intercepted Sam Darnold’s first pass on Sunday, setting up a Greg Joseph field goal that gave Minnesota a 3-0 lead.

The Vikings are on their bye week and won’t play again until an Oct. 31 night game against the Dallas Cowboys at U.S. Bank Stadium, but NFL rules require a player on injured reserve to miss three games before returning.

Minnesota signed Blake Brandel, an offensive lineman from Oregon State, to the practice squad. Brandel, a 6-foot-7, 315-pound tackle, played in the Vikings’ losses at Cincinnati and Arizona in Weeks 1 and 2. \u0009

Next step

The Vikings bring a 3-3 record into the bye week knowing it could have been a lot better. They had a chance to win at Cincinnati before Dalvin Cook fumbled on their first overtime drive, and Greg Joseph missed a last-second, 37-yard field goal to end a 33-31 loss at Arizona.

Even in their last two wins, the Vikings couldn’t put their opponent away despite late leads and were forced to win on game-ending drives.

“We have to put our foot on their throat when we’ve got the opportunities,” Zimmer said. “We didn’t do that yesterday.”

Adam Thielen said it’s a matter of making every play count, and had one personal example.

After Dalvin Tomlinson recovered a Sam Darnold fumble on the Panthers’ 45, the Vikings moved to Carolina’s 32, where they faced third-and-4. Cousins chose to throw to Thielen on the left sideline, but a contested pass fell incomplete and Joseph missed a 50-yard field goal that would have put the Vikings up 31-17 with 7 minutes left.

It was a tough ask from Cousins, but Thielen took the heat.

“You’ve got to run your best route in that situation at that time, and you’ve got to make the play,” he said. “I think there’s always one of those plays out there, that it’s like, if we make this play, we finish the game.

“So, that’s probably the next step is just continuing that mindset of that next play is the most important play, and making sure that whatever play is called, we’re making it work.”

Briefly

