If you believe in omens, Christian Darrisaw’s first NFL start was a good one for Vikings fans.

Not only did the rookie left tackle play an excellent game in his second pro outing, he did it against one of the best defensive ends in the NFL, Carolina’s Brian Burns.

By coincidence or providence, Burns was Darrisaw’s prime responsibility in his first start as a freshman at Virginia Tech.

“Man, it’s crazy,” Darrisaw said Monday. “It was like, maybe this was meant to be or something like that.”

The Vikings’ offensive line also played its best game of the season, perhaps not by coincidence. Replacing veteran Rashod Hill at left tackle, Darrisaw played every offensive snap in Sunday’s 34-28 victory, 89 total, while the Vikings rolled up 571 of offense and a season-high 34 points.

“He did really well,” head coach Mike Zimmer said. “First time out (and) Burns is a good pass rusher. He did a nice job there. He got beat once, I think, in a pass protection. There was one play he was supposed to do something he didn’t do. But other than that, I thought he played very well. He’s very athletic.”

Darrisaw said he didn’t know who Burns was before his first college start, a 24-3 Hokies victory on Sept. 3, 2018, but he was well aware of who he’d be facing in his first NFL start.

“Now we’re here in the NFL, and that’s who I’m getting my first start against,” Darrisaw said. “I gave up a sack against him in college, and I just had that in my mind, like, ‘No sacks this week. I’m going to have him on lockdown.’ ”

Burns, a third-year player out of Florida State, started the game with 19.5 career sacks in 37 NFL games — and finished that way, too. He finished with six tackles, a pass defended and one quarterback hurry.

“After looking at the tape from yesterday, I thought the offensive line blocked very, very well. Really good protection, good pocket, did a nice job in the run game.”

Darrisaw, the 23rd overall pick in last spring’s draft, had surgery to repair a groin injury last January and missed some spring drills and just about all of training camp when it required another procedure on Aug. 12. He made his NFL debut in a 19-17 victory over Detroit on Oct. 10 and played well enough to earn the start on Sunday alongside left guard Ezra Cleveland.

Tailback Dalvin Cook, returning from an ankle injury that forced him to miss two games, ran 29 times for 140 yards and a touchdown. Safe in the pocket, quarterback Kirk Cousins completed 33 passes to seven receivers for 377 yards and three touchdowns without an interception against a defense that started the day No. 1 against the pass in the NFL, and second in total yardage.

At game’s end, the Panthers had three quarterback hurries and zero sacks.

Zimmer was elated. The Vikings did a lot of good things on Sunday — the defense, for instance, limited the Panthers to 306 total yards and two third-down conversions — but the coach started his comments to reporters on Monday by praising the offensive line.

“After looking at the tape from yesterday, I thought the offensive line blocked very, very well,” he said. “Really good protection, good pocket, did a nice job in the run game.”

Darrisaw was elated, as well. In the grand scheme of things, waiting until Week 6 of your rookie year isn’t a long wait for a player’s first start, but Darrisaw did it the hard way, working through an injury he said didn’t bother him at all on Sunday.

“Just pure excitement and joy, really,” he said. “For me, it’s overcoming a lot of things and just finally being here, in this moment, and just to get a win in my first start definitely just made it.”

Maybe it’s a harbinger of things to come. The Vikings enter the bye week having one three of their past four games, but they’ll face a gauntlet of first-place teams when they report, starting with a 7:20 p.m. kickoff against NFC East-leading Dallas (5-1) at U.S. Bank Stadium on Halloween. Next come AFC North-leading Baltimore (5-1), the AFC West-leading Los Angeles Chargers (4-2) and NFC North leader Green Bay (5-1).

“I still think there’s a lot of areas we can get better at,” Zimmer said, “but I do think if we’re clicking on all cylinders, we have an opportunity to be good.”