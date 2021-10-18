For more than 58 minutes of regulation time Sunday, the Vikings’ defense was dominating against the Carolina Panthers.

After watching film of how the Philadelphia defensive front disrupt Carolina quarterback Sam Darnold the week before in the Eagles’ 21-18 victory, the Vikings did much of the same by sacking Darnold four times, pressuring him four other times and forcing a pass interception.

But soon after Carolina took possession at its own 4 with 2:08 left in regulation and Minnesota leading 28-20, Carolina racked up 96 of its 306 total yards and scored a momentum-grabbing touchdown and two-point conversion that forced overtime after the Vikings missed a late field-goal attempt.

“Defensively, I thought we got after them all day long until that last drive where they went down and tied it,” said Vikings coach Mike Zimmer, whose team eventually win 34-28 in overtime. “We’ve got work to do there.”

The 96-yard drive got started after the Vikings yielded a fourth-down conversion when the Panthers were down to their last play at their own 4-yard line.

“We gave a look like we were blitzing,” Vikings linebacker Eric Kendricks said. “Then we got out. The guy ran a go route, I thought he was going to stop at the sticks. It was fourth and 10, so I got to play it true. I was man-to-man on him. It was a good ball, right down the middle and away from the safety. I tried to punch it out as soon as he caught it. Sometimes that happens.”

The resulting 41-yard pass from Darnold to Ian Thomas breathed life into the Panthers that eventually ended up with a touchdown a two-point conversion to tie the score 28-28 with 42 seconds left in regulation.

“Well, we had them fourth-and-10 at the 4, and they went spread and hit one down the middle,” Zimmer said. “We didn’t line up very good on that one particular play. I would anticipate my guys being a little bit smarter in that situation.”

Kendricks said the defense was determined to stop the Panthers regardless of situation.

“Obviously, we were in that moment, but at the same time it’s just like, ‘Let’s stop them. Let’s just worry about this next play, and worry about the next play,’ ” Kendricks said. “And I feel like everybody was on that same page.”

Carolina capped the drive with a 7-yard TD pass from Darnold to Robby Anderson, followed by Darnold’s shovel pass to tight end Tommy Tremble for the two-point play.

Before that, the Panthers’ only touchdowns came on an 18-yard drive after a Minnesota fumble and on a blocked punt return.

Yet, because of the late drive, the Vikings were left scratching their heads at how such a dominating defensive effort ended on a sour note.

“I’m ready to put a full game together, for sure, Kendricks said. “But that’s part of the sport, you know? You got to love the struggle a little bit. Go back, watch this film, see what we did good and see what we did bad. And get right back to it. You have to stay even keel. You can’t get too up or too down.”