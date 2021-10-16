ST. CLOUD -- One run from Gemini Ellis served as a microcosm of the night for the Bemidji High School football team.

As Ellis bursted through the secondary, well on his way to a 77-yard touchdown run against St. Cloud Tech, he showcased what held true all game long: No way the Tigers were catching the Lumberjacks on Friday night.

“We felt like we were the better football team going into this game,” BHS head coach Bryan Stoffel said. “The challenge is how you respond when that’s the situation you’re in.”

Bemidji’s reponse: pretty darn good.

The Jacks pounced all over Tech for a 41-8 victory, producing their highest point total of the season for a game that was over by halftime.

“It’s a great opportunity for all our kids to participate in a varsity game,” Stoffel said. “When you get into a game that gets a little out of hand, it provides an opportunity for kids that bust their butts during practice and maybe don’t see a lot of varsity time. … I’m really proud of our kids and the way they battled to get those other kids a shot to get in.”

Perhaps most importantly, the win likely puts BHS one win away from Section 8-5A Tournament’s No. 3 seed. All that stands in the team’s way is a 7 p.m. kickoff against Sartell-St. Stephen on Wednesday, Oct. 20, at Chet Anderson Stadium in the regular season finale.

“We’re excited about the W, obviously, but we now have to turn around quickly and get ready for Sartell,” Stoffel said. “We can obviously only control the stuff that we can control. (The win) was just another step toward that path.”

Seth Newby opened the game with a bang, returning an interception for a 28-yard touchdown on the third play from scrimmage. Caden Bolte picked off a pass shortly thereafter, and Bemidji cashed in with Barrick Nelson’s 7-yard TD rush for the 14-0 lead.

Ellis scored his first touchdown on the first play of the second quarter, a 7-yard scamper where he went in untouched. Ellis made another house call on the following drive, patiently waiting for his hole behind the line and then turning on the jets for the 77-yard highlight reel.

Peyton Neadeau entered in at quarterback late in the half, and he hit a wide-open Ethan Biehn down the seam for a 27-yard touchdown pass that made for a 35-0 game by halftime.

Jacob Kelly tacked on a 1-yard TD rush for the Lumberjacks in the third quarter. St. Cloud Tech’s Josh Russell spoiled the shutout with a 9-yard score late in the fourth, but it didn’t spoil the win that soon followed for BHS.

“It’s exciting because (the win) continues to keep us on path toward the team’s goal,” Stoffel said. “We talked about getting off to a fast start all week in practice. I thought we did that, and it obviously put us in a really good spot.”





Bemidji 41, St. Cloud Tech 8

BHS 14 21 6 0 -- 41

SCT 0 0 0 8 -- 8

First quarter -- BHS TD, Newby 28-yard interception (Peterson PAT), 7-0 BHS; Nelson 7-yard rush (Peterson PAT), 14-0 BHS.

Second quarter -- BHS TD, Ellis 7-yard rush (Peterson PAT), 21-0 BHS; Ellis 77-yard rush (Peterson PAT), 28-0 BHS; Biehn 27-yard catch from P. Neadeau (A. Neadeau PAT), 35-0 BHS.

Third quarter -- BHS TD, Kelly 1-yard rush (A. Neadeau PAT blocked), 41-0 BHS;

Fourth quarter -- SCT TD, Russell 9-yard rush (Russell 2-pt. conversion rush), 41-8 BHS.