Darrisaw, who had groin surgery in January after his junior season at Virginia Tech, missed some time in spring drills with the Vikings. Then he sat out the first week of training camp.

Once he returned, Darrisaw had another setback, and underwent a minor medical procedure related to his groin injury on Aug. 12 in Philadelphia. He finally was cleared to play in his first NFL game Oct. 3 against Cleveland, then last Sunday got his first snaps from scrimmage against Detroit.

On Sunday at Carolina, Darrisaw could start his first NFL game.

“It feels great, just to finally get the chance to play with all my guys and everything like that,” Darrisaw said Friday in his first press conference since early August. “Just been feeling good.”

Darrisaw, No. 23 overall pick in this year’s draft, said he didn’t know if he would start against the Panthers or if a rotation at left tackle would continue with Rashod Hill. Hill started the first four games and played every snap from scrimmage, but last week he started and was in for 39 plays while Darrisaw got in for 28.

A source said Friday a plan during the week was for Darrisaw to play “most” or “all” of the snaps at Carolina. Hill, used mostly as a reserve at right tackle in his five years in the NFL, has struggled at left tackle. Among 72 NFL tackles ranked by Pro Football Focus after the first five weeks, he is No. 71.

Darrisaw has been projected to be the eventual starting left tackle since he was drafted in April. Riley Reiff, who handled the job the past four seasons, was released in March in a salary-related move.

“Mentally, it was a lot, but I overcame it,” Darrisaw said of his groin issues. “The support staff here, they were in my ear and talking to me and things like that. It made it easy for me to be where I’m at now. … I trust the trainers here, and the support staff and (a doctor) and everything like that. We had a plan, and I knew that every day I would come and attack it. There was light at the end of the tunnel.”

Darrisaw practiced on a limited basis at the start of the regular season and did not play in the first three games. His first action came when he was in for one snap against the Browns — on an extra-point attempt.

Darrisaw’s first significant playing time came against the Lions, and he generally looked good in the Vikings’ 19-17 win. Minnesota’s only touchdown of the game came in the second quarter on the first series Darrisaw played.

“Just being out there, it was fun,” said Darrisaw, who said he didn’t know before the game how much he would play or when he would. “Scoring on that first drive, scoring a touchdown, it was amazing. It was a great feeling.”

Vikings coach Mike Zimmer liked how Darrisaw looked in the game. He made note of his “athleticism” and “just the quickness that he has.”

“He’s done a good job,” said Vikings co-defensive coordinator Andre Patterson, whose defensive linemen battle Darrisaw in practice. “He’s got good feet for a big man. He’s strong. He can anchor. He’s got strong hands on him.”

Patterson, though, said Darrisaw still has much to learn. “It’s a big jump from college to the NFL for everybody,’’ Patterson said, but that he expects Darrisaw to continue to improve with more reps and playing time.

“Really, I’ve been learning the mental things of the game and everything that comes with it,” Darrisaw said. “Even if you have a bad play, great play, you’ve just got to move on and attack the next play. One play at a time, really. That’s the mindset you’ve got to have in this league.”

For now, Darrisaw is happy to know that, after all the uncertainty with his groin injury, he’s finally back on the field.

“(I was) just trying to figure out, ‘When would this all be over with and could I go out and play?’ ” he said. “We’re finally here, so it’s time to go.”