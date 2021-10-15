The Gophers football team will reach the halfway mark of the 2021 regular season after Saturday’s game against Nebraska.

The five games played provides a 42% share of where Minnesota stands so far this year. While the U doesn’t feel like Pro Football Focus’ grades and data always line up with their own assessments of players, PFF does provide a window into how the players are performing.

Here are some takeaways from PFF grades on the Gophers:

Minnesota is 3-2 overall and 1-1 in the Big Ten, with the wound of the ugly loss to Bowling Green guaranteed to leave a scar. While the U’s results have been across the board, PFF has Minnesota at a 90.9 overall grade (on a scale of 100). Surprisingly, that is fifth-best in the Big Ten and 26th in the nation.

Of the 12 categories that feed into its overall grade, Minnesota’s best subgroup is defense at 82.0. That is reflected in the 23 total points allowed in the past three games. The worst category is pass blocking, where the U was given a mark of 63.5.

With Trey Potts and Mo Ibrahim out for the season, Mar’Keise Irving is the second-highest-graded healthy tailback in the run game. Ky Thomas is first at 76.6, but he has only played eight snaps in one game, followed by Irving (72.2 in 25 snaps), Cam Wiley (60.6 in seven); and Bryce Williams (46.8 in 17).

Irving is listed at 5-foot-9 and 190 pounds, but the true freshman has 92 of his 112 total yards after contact. He has forced 10 missed tackles.

Tanner Morgan’s grade (62.5) comes in 12th among Big Ten quarterbacks, but his receivers have brought down his overall numbers with a 13 percent drop rate — the highest in the conference.

Morgan’s grade is boosted by a 73.5 mark on play-action passes and 52.9 without play-action. He is at 68.9 when he is kept clean in the pocket and 52.4 when under pressure.

Morgan said his emphasis during the bye week was “being stout in the pocket; that’s something that coach Sanford has really helped me focus on.”

Gophers guard Curtis Dunlap entered the transfer portal this week, but PFF had him as the U’s second-lowest graded offensive lineman this season across his 218 snaps. Dunlap’s top replacement candidate, Axel Ruschmeyer, is the U’s top-graded offensive player at 91.4 in only 52 snaps.

“He’s played at a very high level in his limited role in a seven-offensive line(man) package,” offensive coordinator Mike Sanford said of Ruschmeyer.

Third-year free safety Tyler Nubin is the highest-rated defensive player at 82.5, including 85.3 in coverage. He has given up only two receptions in 12 targets, and baited Purdue quarterback Aidan O’Connell into the game-sealing interception in the 20-13 win Oct. 2.

“Last year was a learning year for him,” linebacker Mariano Sori-Marin said. “He got a lot better as the year went on, and now it’s really showing.”

Sori-Marin has made his own strides. After being one of the lowest-graded linebackers in the country last season at 45.6, he is at 69.8 through five games. He has a team-high 16 stops.

Terell Smith is the lowest-graded cornerback in coverage at 49.6, and Purdue targeted the fourth-year player often two weeks ago. True freshman Justin Walley has taken some lumps but is at 64.0 and could see a bigger role going forward.

“The guys who can play early have a skill set but they are mature; he is very mature,” defensive coordinator Joe Rossi said of Walley.

Gophers rushing ends Boye Mafe and Thomas Rush have been terrorizing opposing quarterbacks. Boye Mafe has the top pass-rush grade at 82.5; Rush is No. 2 at 73.4. They each have been credited with 16 pressures. Mafe leads the Big Ten with five sacks; Rush has four.

Linebacker Jack Gibbens has been the most productive of the transfers Minnesota brought in during the offseason. Among primary contributors, he has a 77.1 grade, followed by receiver Dylan Wright (71.5), defensive tackles Val Martin (61.4) and Nyles Pinckney (60.8), and kicker Matthew Trickett (60.8).

Briefly

Three offensive linemen have played all 326 first-team snaps this season: John Michael Schmitz, Conner Olson and Sam Schlueter. … At left tackle, Schlueter has the lowest grade of any major offensive contributor (54.4). … Tight end Brevyn Spann-Ford has the top grade in the passing game (82.6) but is only averaging 17.8 yards receiving per game.