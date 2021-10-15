“It’s in my office,” he said.

For the past two years, Bolte and his Bemidji State football team have retained possession of the trophy, which has often gone back and forth with Minnesota State Moorhead. If all goes according to plan on Saturday, the axe is staying in the land of Paul Bunyan.

“You want to win every single game,” Bolte said. “When you talk about a traveling trophy that’s been going on for years and years and years… of course, you circle this one as one you want to win every single year and keep that Axe.”

The Battle Axe trophy stands as the second-oldest traveling trophy in Division II. It’s been at stake every year since 1948 -- save for last year’s canceled season -- and has a storied history behind it.

The weapon itself was forged in the village of Mount Hagon, New Guinea. The axe was handmade with gray stone, the type used for ceremonies by the natives, and acquired by Bemidji’s Ron Smith “through a series of shrewd trades with the natives,” according to BSU.

Smith also served as Bemidji State Teachers College’s homecoming committee chairman in 1948, and that committee decided something symbolic was needed to heighten the stakes of the football game. Enter the Axe, which has been awarded to the winning team ever since.

“We have it in possession now,” sophomore running back Sage Booker said. “But I remember my true freshman year, we had lost it. It was hard for us. We knew we were better than (them), but stuff happens. We’re coming in hungry today.”

The Beavers have claimed ownership 30 times, compared to MSUM’s 38, with ties in 1956, 1963 and 1967 mixed in. The Dragons won the first game with the trophy on the line back in 1948, and it’s traded hands each time during the past six meetings.

While the trophy itself is a mighty reward, Bolte also sees its value in another light.

“It’s always a big rivalry any time you’re recruiting against a team in close proximity,” he said. “(Winning the Axe) helps out in that fashion, as well. … I’ve been around it for 20-some odd years. It’s fun to keep it in your possession.”

At 4-2 on the season, Bemidji State knows that its margin for error is slim if it wants to reach the postseason. There are five games to go in the regular season, but none are more important to the Beavers than the one right in front of them.

Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 16, at Chet Anderson Stadium, where BSU will be ready for MSUM’s best shot.

“I expect them to play hard,” Booker said. “They’re battling for the Axe, and it’s a rivalry that’s been going on for a long time. So we expect them to come out and play hard, but we’re coming hard, too.”

Former Lumberjack makes return to town

Former Bemidji High School standout Ryan Bieberdorf will be back at the Chet for the first time as a college athlete. The current Minnesota State Moorhead wide receiver played on the same turf as a Lumberjack, helping BHS to a state semifinal appearance in 2018, and he was also the school’s Male Athlete of the Year in 2019.

After joining the Dragons, Bieberdorf made an immediate impact in his freshman season. He had 44 catches for 451 yards and two touchdowns, including a career-high 153 yards against Minot State.

The 2020 season was lost due to the pandemic, but Bieberdorf has been at his best this fall. He’s got 30 receptions for 500 yards and four touchdowns in five games.

Against Bemidji State as a freshman, Bieberdorf had six catches for 53 yards in Moorhead, a game which BSU won 28-24.