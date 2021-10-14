11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021

Minnesota has held its last three opponents under 100.0 rushing yards, and the 77.0 yards per game it has allowed the ground this season rank fifth in FBS.

FBS, Fewest Rush Yards Allowed per Game – 2021

Wisconsin 41.4

San Diego State 50.0

Army West Point 54.0

Georgia 66.5

Minnesota 77.0

The Gophers’ highest FBS ranking in this stat in any of the past 25 seasons was 13th in 1998 (104.5 per game). The 385 yards Minnesota has allowed on the ground through five games is the fewest at this point in any of the past 25 seasons.

Additional team and player notes