Nebraska at Minnesota
11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021
Minnesota has held its last three opponents under 100.0 rushing yards, and the 77.0 yards per game it has allowed the ground this season rank fifth in FBS.
FBS, Fewest Rush Yards Allowed per Game – 2021
- Wisconsin 41.4
- San Diego State 50.0
- Army West Point 54.0
- Georgia 66.5
- Minnesota 77.0
The Gophers’ highest FBS ranking in this stat in any of the past 25 seasons was 13th in 1998 (104.5 per game). The 385 yards Minnesota has allowed on the ground through five games is the fewest at this point in any of the past 25 seasons.
Additional team and player notes
- The Gophers defeated Purdue, 20-13, on the road last week. Minnesota has zero giveaways in its three wins this season and five giveaways in its two losses. The Gophers have won the last five games in which they committed zero turnovers (last loss: at MD on 10/30/2020).
- Minnesota has won its last two games against Nebraska. Since the Cornhuskers joined the Big Ten in 2011, the series is tied, 5-5, with the Gophers averaging 297.8 rushing yards per game in the five wins and 98.8 rushing yards per game in the five losses.
- Tanner Morgan’s touchdown pass last week was the 50th of his career. Morgan joins Adam Weber (72), Bryan Cupito (55) and Asad Abdul-Khaliq (55) as the only players to throw 50career TD passes for Minnesota.
- Nebraska fell to Michigan, 32-29, at home last week. Dating back to 2020, the Cornhuskers’ last six losses have come in one-score games, the second-longest active such streak in the FBS behind Iowa (eight). Nebraska’s average margin of victory in 2021 is 39.7 points.
- Adrian Martinez has passed for 1758 yards and nine touchdowns and has rushed for 10 TDs this season. Only one other player in the FBS has thrown for 1500+ yards and scored double digit rushing TDs this season (Malik Cunningham, Lou: 1577 pass yards, 10 rush TDs).