BEMIDJI -- The Bemidji High School football team’s defense gave the offense nine extra opportunities to have the ball on Friday night.

Yes, nine.

The Lumberjacks had three interceptions, two fumble recoveries and four turnovers on downs, bullying Buffalo for a 28-7 win at Chet Anderson Stadium.

“They played outstanding football,” Bemidji head coach Bryan Stoffel said of the defense. “They obviously continued to give us the football back. They’re playing at a really high level right now, which is fun to see. When they’re playing that well, it always keeps you in the game.”

In their 114-year history, Friday night marked the first time the Jacks have ever played Buffalo. And Bemidji sure made it count.

“It was a lot of fun to play Buffalo, a program from a large school in the metro,” Stoffel said. “I thought our kids battled well. The one thing I’ve always loved about being the coach for Bemidji High School football is that our kids aren’t intimidated by any schools from the metro.”

Perhaps nobody had a bigger night than Lumberjack senior linebacker/running back Barrick Nelson, who punched in two first-quarter touchdowns, recovered a fumble and made a key fourth-down stop on defense to set up his opening score on offense.

His first touchdown came from six yards out, taking a direct snap and punching it in on the left side. Three minutes later, Nelson scored from the 2 after Ethan Biehn’s interception set up the offense in Bison territory.

“That’s what we’ve been working on and focusing on: executing in the red zone and cashing in on the opportunities we have,” Stoffel said. “Having Barrick get us on the board early on with that heavy personnel, that did a really nice job of setting the tone for the game.”

The second quarter was a scoreless one, largely thanks to Biehn picking off another pass and Nelson recovering a fumble after Gavin Luksik’s strip sack.

Buffalo (2-4) finally struck early on in the third, as Owen Herbst barreled into the end zone on a fourth-down rush from inside the 1. The Bison even had the ball back with a chance to tie, but Thade Osborn forced a fumble that Nate Schwinghammer recovered to return possession to Bemidji.

And Jacob Kelly made it hurt, too, rushing in on a sweep from the 3-yard line and giving the Jacks a 21-7 edge. Gemini Ellis added a fourth-quarter rushing touchdown from the 2 to cement the difference at 28-7, and Caden Bolte snuck in another interception before the game went final.

Stoffel said he was pleased with the response when Bemidji’s lead slimmed to 14-7, and the final score validated those feelings.

“This group of kids, we’re still learning how to win,” Stoffel said. “This is an important step, and that’s to respond when the game feels like it’s slipping away from you in order to regain control and momentum. They did a fantastic job of that. When you regain control and make those plays, you put yourself in a better position.”

Now 2-3 on the year, the Lumberjacks have their final road game of the regular season scheduled for 7 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 15, at St. Cloud Tech.





Bemidji 28, Buffalo 7

BUF 0 0 7 0 -- 7

BEM 14 0 7 7 -- 28

First quarter -- BEM TD, Nelson 6-yard rush (Peterson PAT), 7-0 BEM; BEM TD, Nelson 2-yard rush (Peterson PAT), 14-0 BEM.

Second quarter -- No scoring.

Third quarter -- BUF TD, Herbst 1-yard rush (Esson PAT), 14-7 BEM; BEM TD, Kelly 3-yard rush (Peterson PAT), 21-7 BEM.

Fourth quarter -- BEM TD, Ellis 2-yard rush (Peterson PAT), 28-7 BEM.