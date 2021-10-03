Between the loss to Bowling Green and the win over Purdue on Saturday, Oct. 2, Gophers football coach P.J. Fleck described a fork in the road for the upcoming bye week.

“We have two plans,” he said on his KFAN radio show Tuesday. “We’ll figure it out when we get there.”

Given the tenor coming from Minnesota’s 14-10 upset loss to Bowling Green on Sept. 27, it was hard not to wonder how ominous that route could have been for the program — particularly on offense — if it didn’t produce in Saturday’s 20-13 victory over Purdue in West Lafayette, Ind.

The Gophers’ offense hit on some deep passing routes and churned out first downs on the ground to beat the Boilermakers and improve to 3-2 overall and 1-1 in the Big Ten. It gives a good vibe going into the off week, with a home game against Nebraska (3-3, 1-2) up next on Oct. 16.

Fleck was asked about the “two plans” after the Purdue victory but didn’t share details on either path. If there were drastic changes pondered, they will, for now, remain out of sight.

“Now we got to change our best,” Fleck said. “What was good enough (Saturday) won’t be good enough anymore. That is the whole thing, going into the bye week, now we got to get healthy, got to work on our fundamentals. We have five games of data. We got a ton of self-scout to do. We got to get better, go recruiting. We have all those things we have to go attack right now.”

If the Gophers’ passing game remained grounded like it was against Bowling Green, Fleck would have had to dive deep on the two main things to come out his worst loss as head coach: offensive play-calling under coordinator Mike Sanford Jr. and quarterback play with Tanner Morgan.

But Sanford dialed up more deep passes for Morgan, who was credited with three “big-time throws” against the Boilermakaers, which were 15 percent of his attempts, according to Pro Football Focus. Both were highs this season.

Morgan’s passing grade Saturday was 79.1 out of 100, his second-highest mark of the year behind his performance against Miami of Ohio (79.1). It was more than double what he did against Bowling Green (31.3).

Fleck told the Pioneer Press on Tuesday that Morgan deserved the opportunity to respond after his poor showing against Bowling Green.

Sanford said on Wednesday that his goal was to put Morgan in the best positions to be successful. Morgan has a 76.3 percent PFF grade on play-action passes, compared to 53.5 on non-play-action throws.

Morgan’s two completions to Mike Brown-Stephens for 105 yards were both off play-action. His 32-yard touchdown to Chris Autman-Bell was a dropback.

While the Gophers’ offense has shown life, the U defense continues to limit big plays and keep opponents out of the end zone. Over their past three games, the U has allowed only 27 points (9.0 per contest).

The U offense will have a stiffer test against a Cornhuskers defense in two weeks. Nebraska has allowed 15.5 points per game across six games, which ranks 13th in the nation, and the Cornhuskers demolished Northwestern 56-7 on Saturday in their most impressive outing of the season.

But the Gophers have a win and are the only team in the West undefeated in intra-division games. Division leader Iowa is 2-0, with both wins over East teams.

“We talk about responding all the time and if you (lose and) don’t have a (game) next week, you got to wait two weeks to respond, that’s really hard,” Gophers linebacker Jack Gibbens said.

The bye week gives Autman-Bell and leading tackler Mariano Sori-Marin time to heal their ankle injuries, and Dylan Wright some more time to rally after losing a second Texas friend in a shooting death.

It also just makes for a better vibe around the Larson Football Performance Center.

“It’s definitely good feelings,” Brown-Stephens said. “A win is always what you want, but even after a win or a loss, it doesn’t matter, there are always things that can be cleaned up and fixed, and I’m sure we will take care of these things.”

Small fixes and potentially seismic changes are very different things.