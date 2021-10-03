For the second straight week, the Vikings on Saturday elevated guard Dakota Dozier and cornerback Parry Nickerson off the practice squad to the active roster.

Dozier and Nickerson are both expected to play at least on special teams in Sunday’s game against Cleveland at U.S. Bank Stadium. In last Sunday’s 30-17 win over Seattle in Minneapolis, Dozier played six snaps on special teams and Nickerson nine.

Dozier and Nickerson have both reached the limit of two elevations allowed per season from the practice squad. Unless either is elevated as a replacement for a player on the COVID-19 reserve list, either would have to be signed to the 53-man roster to play in another game.

As expected, the Vikings did not activate rookie running back Kene Nwangwu from injured reserve. After Nwangwu last Wednesday was designated for return from injured reserve, a source said he most likely wouldn’t be activated to face the Browns but could be as soon as for next Sunday’s game against Detroit. The Vikings have 21 days from when Nwangwu was designated for return to decide whether to activate him.

Alan Page 'got a good laugh'

Vikings Hall of Fame defensive tackle and retired Minnesota Supreme Court justice Alan Page finally has been regarded by Twitter as being “notable.”

Page had written in an Aug. 26 tweet that he had been rejected by Twitter in his attempt to have his account verified with a blue check mark because he was told in an email that he was not “notable.’’ Page tweeted, “Not notable! Hmmm,’’ and included a copy of the email from Twitter that noted the rejection.

ell, Page on Thursday got another email from Twitter saying he had been verified, and he now has a blue check mark on his account @ACPage_77.

“I got a good laugh out of it simply because of the reason that they gave,’’ Page said in a phone interview Friday about the episode.

Page said he hadn’t heard anything from Twitter after his Aug. 26 tweet until he received the message Thursday that simply informed him he had been verified. He was surprised at all the publicity that came after his initial tweet on the matter.

“I think the whole thing is crazy, truth be told,’’ Page said. “It generated a whole host of commentary on Twitter.”

Page, who has just over 20,000 followers, said he had sought to be verified only because his four children recommended he do so.

“They just thought it would give me a broader reach for whatever that might be,’’ Page said.

Page then was surprised to get the message back from Twitter in August that read, “This account will not be verified at this time because the evidence provided did not meet our criteria for notability. As a result, we could not reliably verify that the account associated with the request is a notable person, organization, or brand.’’

Page’s most recent tweet, on Wednesday, read “#Boosted” but he said that had nothing to do with being verified by Twitter. He said that tweet was in reference to getting his booster shot of a vaccine for the coronavirus.