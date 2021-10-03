BEMIDJI -- Early in Saturday’s game at Chet Anderson Stadium, the Bemidji State football team followed the predicted script to a T: a talented team, coming off back-to-back losses, looking to take out its frustrations on a lesser opponent.

A 22-0 first-quarter lead proved as much. But Minot State went off-script from there, pestering BSU all afternoon and creating a mixed bag of emotions amid a Bemidji State 49-35 win.

“We can play better, and that’s the frustrating part,” BSU head coach Brent Bolte said. “Give them credit, but yeah, we wanted to win by a bigger margin. You always do (because) you’re greedy as a coach.”

Minot State had played haplessly through four losses of at least 39 points to begin the season. The team had only scored 20 points all year entering Saturday’s Beaver Bash, and yet MiSU played an inspired game of trick plays and clutch scores to keep Bemidji State fans just a little on edge all afternoon.

“We just need to step up and execute at a higher level,” Bolte said. “… Defensively, third down and long, we should have been off the field five or six times today. They extended some drives and did some nice things. They hit a couple gadget plays, so give them a lot of credit for (that).”

The game flowed as expected early on. Bemidji State (3-2) jumped ahead 22-0 thanks to short touchdown runs from Sage Booker and Makaio Harn and a 67-yard touchdown pass from Brandon Alt to Malik Williams.

But then Minot State (0-5) dug in for its most stubborn showing this season.

MiSU rattled off two touchdowns to get within one score early in the second quarter, and the rally included a double reverse-turned-flea flicker from Dawson Macleary to Nathan Young that set up the latter score.

Brendan Beaulieu snagged a 34-yard touchdown catch to restore a 29-14 BSU lead, but MiSU drove 90 yards late in the half for a Peyton Lamoureux TD catch that made for a 29-21 score at recess.

“It didn’t really surprise me,” Harn said of Minot State sticking around. “We came out and we fought. … We had that run game established, and then they started playing some pretty good football.”

Even in the second half, Bemidji State couldn’t shed the pesky upset bid. Alt threw a dime -- his best pass of the day -- into the breadbasket for Williams, whose 25-yard touchdown brought the score to 36-21.

Mike Wandmaker also laid out to catch a quick-hitting 41-yard touchdown reception for BSU, but MiSU answered each of those scores with long, grueling drives that kept the game within 43-35.

But, finally, the Bemidji State defense made the play of the game to all but finish things off.

BSU’s offense turned it over on downs, allowing Minot State the chance for a game-tying drive with 6:22 to go. But Spencer Wehr forced a strip sack, and Gabe Ames dove on the ball for a takeaway that ultimately turned into a field goal that iced the game.

“There were a lot of big plays that we made in crucial moments,” Bolte said. “They cut it to a one-possession game late, and we got a turnover with Gabe Ames. … We’ve got to keep moving forward, build off some success and get our guys believing that we can even play better.”

It may not have been an artful performance, but Bemidji State still escaped after a muddied three hours of football.

“We got the W, and that’s the main thing,” Harn said. “But obviously we’re always ready to go back to work. We’ve got a lot of things to fix. We’ve got CSP next week, and we’re ready to take that on, too.”

BSU returns to the road for a noon kickoff at Concordia-St. Paul on Saturday, Sept. 9.





Bemidji State 49, Minot State 35

MiSU 7 14 7 7 -- 35

BSU 22 7 14 6 -- 49

First quarter -- BSU TD, Booker 3-yard rush (Hoffer PAT), 7-0 BSU; BSU TD, Harn 1-yard rush (Hoffer PAT), 14-0 BSU; BSU TD, Williams 67-yard catch from Alt (Wheeler 2-point conversion rush), 22-0 BSU; MiSU TD, Young 1-yard catch from Macleary (Fedor PAT), 22-7 BSU.

Second quarter -- MiSU TD, Macleary 1-yard rush (Fedor PAT), 22-14 BSU; BSU TD, Beaulieu 34-yard catch from Alt (Hoffer kick), 29-14; MiSU TD, Lamoureux 16-yard from Macleary (Fedor PAT), 29-21 BSU.

Third quarter -- BSU TD, Williams 25-yard catch from Alt (Hoffer PAT), 36-21 BSU; MiSU TD, Lamoureux 27-yard catch from Macleary (Fedor PAT), 36-28 BSU; BSU TD, Wandmaker 41-yard catch from Alt (Hoffer PAT), 43-28 BSU.

Fourth quarter -- MiSU TD, Macleary 1-yard rush (Fedor PAT), 43-35 BSU; BSU FG, Hoffer 30-yard kick, 46-35 BSU; BSU FG, Hoffer 26-yard kick, 49-35 BSU.