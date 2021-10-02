WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Gophers head coach P.J. Fleck lacked his usual billowing energy after the worst loss of his career, an anemic 14-10 upset to 31-point underdog Bowling Green last week.

Fleck got his gusto back Saturday.

Midway through the fourth quarter, Fleck was jumping up and down on the sideline after Purdue turned over the ball on downs, and Minnesota could tack on a late field goal in a 20-13 win to ruin the Boilermakers’ rainy homecoming at Ross-Ade Stadium.

Fleck’s winless streak when trailing at half got a lot of attention when Bowling Green extended it to 0-17 last week, but after falling behind the Boilermakers 13-10 at the break Saturday, he busted that slump.

Fleck claimed he didn’t know of that record until it was brought up postgame. “I’ll use that to say never aren’t forever,” he said. “Thank you. I’ll use that for our team. But that’s a big win for us, period. Whether you are winning at halftime or losing at halftime, you don’t get a candy bar for doing that. They don’t give you extra credit. They don’t give you three extra points if you lead at halftime or not. Just proud of the resilience of this football team.”

After last week’s jarring loss, Gophers players immediately tried to say every goal remained in front of them this season, meaning contending for the Big Ten West division title. They responded Saturday to improve to 1-1 in Big Ten play and 3-2 overall.

Minnesota was 2-point underdog to the Boilermakers (3-2, 1-1) and after Purdue’s turnover on downs, the U got a 38-yard field goal from Matthew Trickett to extend the lead to a touchdown with 1:46 left.

A steady rain became a downpour until the field goal attempt, which was good for Minnesota, but also meant it would be drier for Purdue’s final drive.

Tyler Nubin sealed the win with an interception just like Josh Aune did last year against Purdue. Minnesota beat the Boilermakers for a fourth-straight game.

The Gophers had their fastest touchdown drive of the season to start the second half, with a play-action pass from Tanner Morgan to Mike Brown-Stephens for a 54-yard gain. Gophers offensive coordinator Mike Sanford Jr. had success on a similar Morgan-to-Brown-Stephens 51-yard connection in their first half and dialed it up again.

After a conservative gameplan against Bowling Green, Minnesota took many shots down field.

Trey Potts had a 17-yard gain and a 4-yard touchdown run to take a 17-13 lead

The Gophers trailed 13-10 at halftime, but Purdue controlled the ball with 48 plays to Minnesota’s 19.

Minnesota struck first with a 32-yard touchdown pass from Morgan to Chris Autman-Bell, who returned from an ankle injury. Morgan threw a nice ball to Autman-Bell’s back-shoulder, with he U catching a break because Autman-Bell didn’t complete the catch in a play that wasn’t reviewed by the officials.

Set up by Boye Mafe’s strip sack on the first drive, the quick strike was fitting because it also meant Morgan became the fastest quarterback in U history to reach 50 touchdown passes. He did it in 727 pass attempts, besting Asad Abdul-Khaliq in 736 from 2000-03.

The Gophers defense gave up a 14-play, 91-yard touchdown drive — the Boilermakers’ longest of the season. But the U forced the Boilermakers to kick two short field goals, including one in the final minute for a 13-10 lead.